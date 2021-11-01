Is the Fortnite Chapter 3 map leak the real deal? Here is what we know so far

A few days ago, fans stumbled upon a concept Fortnite map for Chapter 3. The map is apparently based on a rough sketch prepared by designers at Epic Games. Therefore, there is a very high chance that this might indeed be the map for the upcoming chapter.

Unfortunately, the map is surrounded by several controversies. First, the leaked image looks nowhere close to what a Fortnite map would look like. Second, there is nothing to support it as this is not an official image from Epic Games. Instead, the leaked Chapter 3 map is more of a concept.

Regardless of all the controversies, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is the strongest leak we have. Not only does it paint a picture of what the map is going to look like after the current chapter ends, but it also has some info on the lore.

How real are the Fortnite Chapter 3 map leaks?

The concept map has been designed by a Reddit user named Edmire2K. Although it is his original creation, he claims that the design is inspired by a blueprint that was created by Epic Games.

According to Edmire, Epic Games created the blueprint for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map a few months ago. This clearly means that the developers have been working on what the future map for the battle royale game is going to look like.

There have been hints throughout the ongoing season regarding a complete annihilation of not only the Chapter 2 map but the entire reality. Naturally, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will feature a complete revamp, much like the leaked concept.

Fortnite Chapter 3 map brings back old locations

The most exciting thing about the leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 map is the return of some of the favorite POIs. One can clearly notice Tilted Towers right in the middle, surrounded by Pleasant Park and Risky Reels. The map also has locations Lazy Landing and Molten Mountain on opposite extreme ends.

The Chapter 3 map is extremely vast and expansive. It has a healthy balance of new and old locations. A map like this would certainly ensure that players don't get bored too easily.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. Remember the last time we thought the chapter 2 map was a concept.. https://t.co/2DkcMSvdrV

Although players highly doubt that this might be the map for Fortnite Chapter 3, they might be forgetting that something similar happened before Chapter 2. A concept map was dismissed as a useless rumor, and a few weeks later, the Chapter 2 map looked exactly like the concept. There is nothing to say that this won't happen this time around.

Edited by Rohit Mishra