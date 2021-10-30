Top 5 old Fortnite locations that may return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Map changes in Fortnite is one of the most commonly requested things by players. Although the map for Chapter 2 Season 8, has seen a massive makeover, there have hardly been any new locations added. Therefore, fans are hoping to see some old ones return.

Fortunately for players, several leaks have already confirmed the return of some old Fortnite locations. Additionally, a few more leaks have hinted towards the arrival of others.

There are still some Fortnite locations that players would love to see in Chapter 2 Season 8. If the demand is strong enough, Epic Games might end up adding them on the map.

Fortnite: 5 old locations players can expect to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares 2021 is currently ongoing, which means Halloween-themed locations could return to Fortnite. Additionally, with Chapter 2 Season 8 ending in just over a month, players can certainly expect massive map changes soon.

5) Haunted Hills

Given that Halloween is just around the corner, Fortnite is still missing a spooky location. Although the whole map with the Sideways can be considered ominous, the Haunted Hill POI returning could set the theme for Fortnitemares 2021.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Create your own eerie Islands with the new Haunted Hills Theme in #FortniteCreative Create your own eerie Islands with the new Haunted Hills Theme in #FortniteCreative! https://t.co/UI9zp3eu1S

4) Polar Peak

If Haunted Hills fails to arrive, the next big thing is the Winterfest. Since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is going to span through some major festivals, it would be nice to see Polar Peak return.

If the theory about the Fortnite gods is real, players will want to see more of what happened in the throne room and the meeting room in Polar Peak.

3) The Grotto

While the above two locations might not make it into Fortnite, players can be certain that the Grotto is returning in the Chapter 2 Season 8 map. The A.L.T.E.R. stronghold was previously filled with water. However, the water levels are rapidly decreasing.

Several leaks have all but confirmed that the water in the Grotto Pools would be completely drained out soon. Players can expect to see Ghost and Brutus bosses return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

2) Tilted Towers

The long-awaited return of Tilted Towers was teased before the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8. In fact, a Fortnitemares 2021 art also teased Tilted Towers returning to Fortnite.

Unfortunately, the space where Tilted Towers used to be is currently occupied by the Convergence, a.k.a. the Cube Town. However, players can still expect Tilted to replace Cube Town at the end of the season.

1) The Block

Coral Castle is dubbed the worst location on the Fortnite map, and it needs to go away instantly. The Block sounds like a great replacement for Coral, and players have been desperately waiting for it to arrive.

There are countless options for old Fornite locations that will return in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, the return of the aforementioned locations makes the most sense, given the direction the season is heading.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi