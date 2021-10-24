Why Coral Castle remains to be the most disliked POI in Fortnite history

The battle royale island of Fortnite has seen several POIs ever since its inception. Some of these, like Tilted Towers, ended up being fan favorites, while the likes of Haunted Hills and Wailing Woods did not get the same kind love. However, players can collectively agree that Coral Castle has been the worst of all.

Ever since Coral Castle was introduced to Fortnite, fans have disliked the POI for several reasons. During the last season, several leaks suggested that the POI was going to get abducted by the aliens that left players excited for the change.

Unfortunately, the abduction only meant the destruction of a few items on the POI. Coral Castle in Fortnite still stands strong as a reminder of how much people dislike the location.

Players want Coral Castle replaced in Fortnite

The hate train for Coral Castle gets stronger each day Epic Games decides not to remove the POI from the game. Players were left disappointed when after several leaks, Tilted Towers did not return to Fortnite. However, there are still are several locations that can replace Coral.

Popular leaker HYPEX recently tweeted that he wants "The Block" POI from Chapter 1 to replace Coral Castle. With all the throwbacks to Chapter 1, it would make perfect sense for the Block to crash and replace Coral Castle in Fortnite.

The Block seems to be the popular choice to replace Coral Castle in Fortnite due to several reasons. Firstly, it always kept the map interesting. New styles arrived weekly, and it meant that players could enjoy map changes even without Epic Games putting in any effort.

OrangeGuy @OrangeGuy_YT @HYPEX @FortniteGame block was the best poi, basically gave us weekly map changes with no effort for epic @HYPEX @FortniteGame block was the best poi, basically gave us weekly map changes with no effort for epic

Is Coral Castle in Fortnite going away soon?

Even if players are fed up with the Coral Castle POI in Fortnite, there are no leaks suggesting that Epic Games is going to remove it anytime soon. However, this doesn't mean it can't get more interesting. Several leaks suggest that the map is going to get a visual makeover as the Cube Queen spreads her corruption.

If Coral Castle is also one of the locations that will be affected by corruption, it might get a little more fun for players. However, Fortnite players seem set on seeing Coral Castle be vaulted.

