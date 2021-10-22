Fortnite discovery tab is the worst it has ever been in Chapter 2 Season 8

Several players have lauded Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for being one of the best seasons in a long while. Even though the season is a befitting throwback to Chapter 1, it still has several problems including the much-criticized user interface.

Apart from the constant glitches, one of the most annoying things about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is the homepage and the discovery page. Even popular streamers such as xQc have criticized how bad the UI of the battle royale game looks in the ongoing season.

Although players might still navigate through the confusing quest page and the punchcard menu, the discovery tab is even worse. For the uninitiated, the discovery tab in Fortnite is where players can find interesting Creative playlists or LTMs.

Fortnite Creative @FNCreate Hey Creators! The new Discover Submission form is now available 🎉Submit your game or experience using this new form for a chance to be featured in the new Discover UI. Learn more: fn.gg/Discover-Proce… Hey Creators! The new Discover Submission form is now available 🎉Submit your game or experience using this new form for a chance to be featured in the new Discover UI. Learn more: fn.gg/Discover-Proce…

What is wrong with the Fortnite discovery tab in Chapter 2 Season 8?

The Fortnite discovery tab is extremely useful for players to find interesting ongoing LTMs. The likes of Team Rumble have long been a player favorite. However, the new discovery page has made it hard to navigate through to these game modes.

The Horde Rush LTM is of extreme importance during the Fortnitemares 2021 event. Most NPC quests and free rewards can only be obtained by playing this LTM. Therefore, if players are having difficulties finding the Horde Rush LTM in a sea of other playlists, only the Fortnite discovery tab is to blame.

Several players have complained that native Fortnite game modes are now much harder to find than creative maps. Many of them have suggested that Epic Games make a separate tab for the original LTMs while all the creative maps should be displayed in another tab.

The new Fortnite discovery tab promotes fan-made creative maps

Although players are upset after finding the all-new Fortnite discovery tab hard to navigate, they still appreciate it for one reason. The change has now allowed creative maps to be on the front page. This has made it much better for creators who spend a lot of time and hard work making community maps.

Naturally, the Fortnite discovery tab still seems to be in an experimental phase. After listening to the constant demands and criticism from fans, Epic Games might end up separating the Creative maps from the Fortnite LTMs and making it easier to navigate.

