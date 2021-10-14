How Fortnite ruined Team Rumble over the course of a few seasons

Team Rumble has long been considered one of the best core Fortnite game modes. However, in the past few months, the developers seem to have ruined the game mode. According to players, what was once considered a recourse to stagnant classic gameplay has now become a field of toxicity. For all of this, only the developers are to blame.

Over the course of the last few months, Epic Games has nerfed the Fortnite Team Rumble mode on countless occasions. In fact, the developers have removed almost everything that made the core game mode fun. Instead, it is now filled with spam weapons and useless quests that no one enjoys.

In its latest move, Epic Games removed shotguns from the Fortnite Team Rumble mode, and players were certainly left disappointed. Earlier, players used to spawn into the game with a green AR, a sniper rifle, and a shotgun. However, in a previous nerf, the developers had removed the sniper with the shotgun now following suit.

Fortnite's Team Rumble mode is no longer enjoyable

Although the removal of shotguns from the Fortnite Team Rumble game mode is deeply upsetting, it follows an even worse line of constant nerfs. Players can still find the shotgun in chest drops. However, this cannot take away the fact that there are still other problems with the game mode.

Fortnite Team Rumble allows players to play in a relaxed environment. The 16v16 game mode has unlimited respawns and players often used this advantage to complete their quests and challenges. However, NPC quests and challenges were also removed from Team Rumble, disappointing players even further.

Players are also unable to find any Rainbow Ink in the Team Rumble game mode. Moreover, the game mode always ends in the middle of the map, which makes it way less fun than playing in other parts of the map.

Epic Games has a poor selection of weapons for the Fortnite Team Rumble game mode

Without the sniper rifle and shotgun, players can only spawn into the game with a green AR. This already makes the initial fights way less dynamic. On top of this, instead of the guaranteed rare and above weapons, players now get guaranteed uncommon and above weapons. This means that players now have weaker weapons available to play with.

The weapon drops in the Fortnite Team Rumble mode mainly consist of spray weapons like SMGs and Sideways Miniguns. These weapons require less skill and talent, which means the Team Rumble is now all about spamming weapons instead of other creative ways to earn that Victory Royale.

