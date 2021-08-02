The state of 'Team Rumble' LTM in Fortnite Season 7

What was once one of the most fun and beloved Limited Time Modes in Fortnite has unfortunately gone by the wayside. The LTM has a laundry list of problems that has left players who want to play Team Rumble extremely frustrated. The mode is simple: Teams of 16 battle it out to a set number of eliminations and everyone respawns until there is one winner. It's a great premise, and many players consider it to be one of the best LTMs Fortnite has come out with yet.

The problems with the LTM run pretty deep, and it won't be an easy fix to return it to its former glory. Here's the current state of Team Rumble in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7.

We told them to fix the team rumble but they made it even worse! 🤦🏻‍♂️@FortniteGame — Mycal Gaming (@MycalGaming) July 25, 2021

Team Rumble in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7

Team Rumble was introduced in November 2018, so it has been a staple of Fortnite for a long time. Respawning is on permanently and gliders can always be deployed, making it a fun break from the ordinary battle royale mode.

Unfortunately for those who want to play normally, a lot of issues have cropped up.

A chief complaint from many players is that people join the match and leave. These individuals are likely doing challenges - a game mode that involves up to 32 players is much easier to navigate and complete challenges than the full 100-player battle royale. These players will drop into Team Rumble and run to various locations to complete challenges. They ultimately don't contribute to their team and then leave.

One way for Fortnite to fix this issue is to prohibit the players from leaving. Removing the leave game option would go a long way toward discouraging people from using it solely as a challenge completion mode. At the very least, it would ensure they contribute once they've finished. Of course, players can turn off the game and start over when they're done with challenges, but Fortnite doesn't exactly load up very quickly.

Another issue is the moving zones being scattered across the map. This makes traveling hard. The game then consists of running in the storm more often than it should. While dying in the storm isn't the end of the match for players, it's definitely not fun. This is an easy fix as Fortnite can simply move the moving zones and stop scattering them so far across the map.

Players also complain about the lack of action until the time runs out. Essentially, players spend a lot of time collecting loot and moving toward the epicenter and the match ends upon arrival. While this can be frustrating for many players, it also has a fairly simple solution: extend the match. Either raise the number of eliminations needed or increase the amount of time. Either one, or both, will alleviate this problem.

Is Team Rumble unplayable now?

