Top 5 things the Fortnite community wants but may never get 

Dataminers don't shy away from leaking Fortnite secrets and rumors. However, not all of these are concrete leaks and often fail to reach the game. This doesn't stop them from lifting the spirits of players. Even as Epic Games continues to ignore the demands of its players, they remain hopeful.

Since the last few seasons, there have been several leaks that fans have been holding on too tightly. Unfortunately, Epic Games might have sent these to the chopping board instead. At this point, it feels like no amount of desperation from fans will bring these things into the game.

Ranging from collaborations to nostalgic moments, there are several things that Fortnite players want. Some of these were even confirmed to arrive in Fortnite by the developers. However, players have been waiting for ages to arrive, and they are nowhere in sight.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the views of its writer.

Fortnite wishes that may never be granted to players

5) Unreal modding

One of the latest leaks surrounding Fortnite was the proposition to add Unreal modding in the battle royale game. With an upgraded version of the Unreal Engine, Epic Games can give players better control to decide how the game and the map will play out.

Unfortunately, modding in games comes only when the game is close to dying, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has proved otherwise. Therefore, it doesn't seem like Unreal modding will be arriving anytime soon.

4) Spike traps

One of the most fun traps to play with has been the Spike traps. However, Epic Games decided to vault them back in Chapter 2 Season 2, and fans haven't seen it ever since.

Spike traps made for some of the most fantastic trap kills. SypherPK popularized trap kills by building towers and putting the traps on all the walls. This was one of the most remarkable ways to get the last kill and earn a Victory Royale. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the developers are planning to reintroduce the trap to the game.

3) Fortnite mobile

Ever since the Apple vs. Epic Games courtroom trial finally got its verdict, the possibility of Fortnite officially returning to mobile devices. Apple has already denied Epic Games the privilege to return to its devices until all appeals have been sorted out.

This might take a massive amount of time, and it isn't certain whether players will keep on waiting for the mobile game. It might also be a bad investment for Epic to wait that long and hold on to Fortnite mobile.

2) Naruto collaboration

Ever since the current season began, fans have been waiting for a Fortnite Naruto skin. In fact, the rumor about the highly-anticipated collaboration came directly from the horse's mouth. Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard confirmed that Naruto is 100% arriving in the game. However, it has been weeks, and there is still no news on the anime character.

Fortnite EG @FortniteEG_ Epic added one last patch for an NPC. His code name is: "Headband", no more information is known regarding this NPC yet we think it could be Naruto. His full code name is: "HeadbandK", is it a variant of Kurama? #Fortnite | 📝- 📸 @JeayOficial and @GatitoFN Epic added one last patch for an NPC. His code name is: "Headband", no more information is known regarding this NPC yet we think it could be Naruto. His full code name is: "HeadbandK", is it a variant of Kurama? #Fortnite | 📝- 📸 @JeayOficial and @GatitoFN https://t.co/wycs21BdE9

The longer fans have to wait for the Fortnite Naruto skin, the less likely it seems to arrive. The reason behind this delay could be the fact that there are some issues in the deal between Epic Games and Naruto producers. If the deal falls through, fans will never be able to see a Naruto skin.

1) Tilted Towers

The Fortnite map has remained stagnant for many seasons now, and fans are yet to see some changes take place. However, the most anticipated change to the map is the return of Tilted Towers. The prime location was destroyed in Chapter 1 Season 9. Although players have seen different versions of the POI since then, the original Tilted Towers is yet to make a comeback.

Also Read

Once again, there were several rumors of Tilted Towers returning to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8. Unfortunately, nothing in the game points towards that happening in the next few weeks.

If not ever, Fortnite fans might have to wait for ages before they can see any of these things back in the game. However, none of these things will be a part of the battle royale game soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar