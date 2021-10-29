When will Fortnite Cube Town turn into a full pyramid? Leaks, stages, and more revealed

The Convergence in Fortnite is also known as the Cube Town and is the hub of corruption. The Qube Queen is also hovering over the town and waiting to wreak havoc on the island. However, she is waiting until the Convergence has wholly progressed.

According to several leaks, Cube Town in Fortnite will continue to expand as the cubes keep multiplying. Furthermore, the leaks also suggest that the growth of Cube Town will take place over 18 stages.

The development of Cube Town seems to be in a vertical direction. Players believe that the result of all these phases is going to be a Cube Pyramid in Fortnite. This might only be possible by the end of the season or around December 1.

What are the different stages of Fortnite Cube Town?

The Cube Town is already in its second stage, with more cubes having been added recently to the top of the pre-existing structure. Based on the previous leaks, players will be seeing at least 17 more stages before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5.

Forgot to post this but here's Stage 2 & 3 for The Convergence. It's set to become a Pyramid at the end somehow.

This means that players will see a new stage almost every few days until the season ends before seeing the Fortnite Cube Pyramid in its ultimate form.

Yet another leak that suggests that the Cube Town is turning into a pyramid comes from an unreleased quest. Toona Fish is going to ask players to visit the purple pyramid for him. This could only mean that the Fortnite Cube Pyramid is coming soon.





Here's the Cube Queen's banner & "Visit The Pyramid" challenge. THE CUBES ARE 100% TURNING INTO A PYRAMID!

When will other stages of the Fortnite Convergence arrive?

Although we know that the final Pyramid will be around anytime around the end of November, players can expect the stages to progress in the next few days. This means that a new stage can arrive once every few days.





CUBE TOWN STAGE 2 JUST GOT REVEALED!

More blocks going upwards, It should appear InGame in a few hours.

Given that there are 37 days before the season ends and still 17 stages to go, Epic Games can release small patches every two days to add more cubes to the Fortnite Cube Town. This would result in a new POI being added.

