Fortnite Cube Queen Music lyrics: What do they actually mean?

The eerie Cube Queen anthem from Fortnite has caught the attention of players and for all the right reasons. The few lines of pure destruction reveal a lot about the lore of the battle royale game than any other Easter egg ever has.

The anthem talks about the Cube Queen returning to witness the reality burn. Later on, the anthem talks about reality being her greatest prize. The two sentences clearly mean that multiple realities exist in the Fortnite lore, and the Cube Queen has conquered many of them.

The Fortnite Cube Queen is enjoying the IO, and the Seven fight until they destroy the island, and she can easily take over. She has had eyes on the island for quite some time, and it seems like she will finally get her hands on it.

In fact, if we had to try and think about when her scheming began, it would possibly be when Kevin first appeared on the map.

What is the story behind the Cube Queen in Fortnite?

It seems like Fortnite lore has borrowed a little bit from the MCU, and it too is situated in a multiverse. The Queen of Reality has reigned over multiple worlds according to her anthem, and she has had her eyes on this island for quite a while now.

In her anthem, the Fortnite Cube Queen reveals that everything that has been happening on the island is a part of the plan she has made. Naturally, since she is related to the cubes, one can assume that everything that has been happening since Chapter 1 Season 5, when Kevin the Cube first showed up on the island, has been her doing.

The Queen of Reality has openly claimed that there is no point in the IO or the Seven trying to save the island because she is here to take over.

Was 'The Last Reality' in Fortnite ever a threat?

The aliens who arrived in Fortnite were called 'The Last Reality', and now it all makes sense. It could mean that it was the last reality the Cube Queen tried to take over, and they just wanted help from the island.

Unfortunately, there is no way to save the Fortnite island from the Fortnite Cube Queen. Her anthem is nothing short of a war cry. Even the IO and the Seven combined couldn't possibly hurt an entity like her. It remains to be seen what mystery she holds and whether she will introduce Fortnite Chapter 3.

Edited by R. Elahi