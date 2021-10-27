From Loot Lake event to Cube Town: Fortnite's Cube Queen knew everything all along

The Cube Queen is currently the most powerful entity in Fortnite. Based on observations made thus far, she can command corruption/chaos and bend it to her will. Using the power of the Golden Cube she created Cubetown, which is now spreading outward.

Her powers extend beyond spacetime and everything leading up to this point in Fortnite's storyline was orchestrated by her alone. Nothing was left to chance and everything was preordained. As nonsensical as this sounds, the statement is true. A line from the Queen's Anthem Music Pack reads:

"You're just a player in my show and everything you thought was true, was just a part of the play I made for you."

If this is the case, then everything in the present reality has been consistently manipulated according to her will. From Kevin's arrival, to the Blackhole event, nothing was left to chance. The only question is, "How did she do it?"

Ako | Fortnite News 🎃 @FNChiefAko In the Queen's Anthem Music Pack, the Queen mentions "And everything you thought was true was just a part of the play I made for you"Now this could mean a lot of things, but I think it's a reference to how we never really defeated the Cube in Chapter 1, it was all orchestrated In the Queen's Anthem Music Pack, the Queen mentions "And everything you thought was true was just a part of the play I made for you"Now this could mean a lot of things, but I think it's a reference to how we never really defeated the Cube in Chapter 1, it was all orchestrated https://t.co/6riQwx2yDf

How did the Cube Queen orchestrate events in Fortnite?

The island of Fortnite is trapped in a perpetual time loop. There is no beginning or an end, there is only now. Yet the Cube Queen somehow was able to orchestrate events without being present in this reality.

Based on this fact it's clear that she exists within multiple realities at the same time. Utilizing the power of the Golden Cube, she may have been able to tweak Fortnite's storyline to suit her end goal. Laws implemented by the Imagined Order to keep things in check would not apply to this celestial power.

🟪JokerSkull🟪blevin the cube fan @JokerPika12 @FNChiefAko She’s a really good villain in fortnite! She’s basically saying everything that happened was down to her and Everyone is a pawn in a game of chess. She even says for IO not to try and save the island. And that their fight with 7 is in vain. So she knows everything I guess… @FNChiefAko She’s a really good villain in fortnite! She’s basically saying everything that happened was down to her and Everyone is a pawn in a game of chess. She even says for IO not to try and save the island. And that their fight with 7 is in vain. So she knows everything I guess…

How did she suddenly appear in the present reality?

According to fan theories, the Cube Queen defeated the Kymera reality in Fortnite and took control of the Mothership. It was then used as a transport vessel to ferry the corrupt Purple Cubes across spacetime to conquer other realities.

If this is the case, it would explain how the alien Mothership came to the island in the first place. The Queen would have been able to jump between realities using the Golden Cube as a power source.

Bench @Bench_1005

She wants this reality

And she has conquered othersMakes me think she conquered the Kymera Reality and they were manipulated by her @FNChiefAko So the queen knows about IO and their war with the SevenShe wants this realityAnd she has conquered othersMakes me think she conquered the Kymera Reality and they were manipulated by her @FNChiefAko So the queen knows about IO and their war with the Seven

She wants this reality

And she has conquered othersMakes me think she conquered the Kymera Reality and they were manipulated by her

Using this same power, Kevin the Cube may have been sent as a scout to the island during the "OG" days. The goal was to corrupt the island and prepare for a takeover. However, having been defeated, the Cube Queen was left with no choice but to mount a full scale invasion.

Unoriginal Name @ry_ct0 @FNChiefAko I’m honestly starting to think that we won’t be able to defeat the cubes this time round (if we actually even defeated it in chapter 1) @FNChiefAko I’m honestly starting to think that we won’t be able to defeat the cubes this time round (if we actually even defeated it in chapter 1)

Coming back to current events, the island is currently descending into darkness. Hope is fading and corruption is spreading. The Queen will stop at nothing to destroy this reality. With no hope in sight, all players can do is wait for a miracle to happen.

