Fortnite Chapter 3: Expected release date, what to expect, leaks, and everything we know so far

Fortnite will soon enter Chapter 3 as the second chapter has already reached season 8. The latest season has been a massive hit among players, owing to which the expectations from the upcoming seasons and chapters are skyrocketing as well.

Ideally, Chapter 2 should have 10 seasons before Fortnite enters Chapter 3. However, leaks have suggested that Epic Games might release a new chapter as early as December.

From its expected release date to the new map, here's everything we know about Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

When will Fortnite Chapter 3 be released?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be live until December 5. While some players believe that it will be followed by Chapter 2 Season 9, others have claimed that the war between Dr. Slone, IO, and the Cubes will lay the foundation for Chapter 3.

A while ago, an anonymous Fortnite leaker accurately predicted an Ariana Grande concert, the Sideways, DC Crossovers, and several other Fortnite events. Interestingly, the list of predictions also claimed that a new character named Queen will play a role in the story of Chapter 3.

The Cube Queen has already arrived in Fortnite with the Cube Town POI. If the leaker's statements about the new character are correct, there's a possibility that Chapter 3 will begin on December 5.

However, the leak nowhere mentions that Fortnite will cancel Chapter 2 Season 9 for Chapter 3. If Epic Games decides to follow the traditional timeline and Chapter 2 contains 10 seasons, then players can expect Chapter 3 to arrive somewhere in May or June 2022.

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 3?

Leaks regarding Chapter 3 maps and storylines have surfaced already.

A Reddit user recently revealed some concepts for Chapter 3 that were appreciated by several members of the r/FortNiteBR community:

Things got quite interesting when prominent YouTuber TheCampingRusher claimed that the map concept in the Reddit post was based on an actual leak. Edmire2k, the user who posted the concept, agreed that it was a real leak but refrained from elaborating any further.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Accurate map concept leaks also went viral before Chapter 2, and it won't be a surprise if history repeats itself before Chapter 3 as well.

All in all, players can expect the upcoming Fortnite chapter to have an entirely new map with fresh POIs and gameplay mechanics. In terms of storyline, the Cube Queen might play an important role by revealing the location of The Seven.

Edited by Rohit Mishra