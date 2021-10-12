When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end? Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 arrived on September 13, 2021, and officiated the highly-anticipated return of Kevin the Cube. Ever since, players have witnessed several Cube Wars, the destruction of Steamy Stacks, and a ton of spooky skins in the game.

Up until now, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite has lived up to expectations. Fortnite is gradually approaching the end of Chapter 2, and the hopes from Chapter 3 are sky high as well.

Here's everything players need to know about the end date of Chapter 2 Season 8.

When will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 end?

The best way to know the end date of a Fortnite season is through the Battle Pass. Chapter 2 Season 8 is no exception and based on the current Battle Pass, it can be estimated that the Cubed themed season will end on December 5, 2021.

Players can level up their Battle Pass and attempt to claim all the rewards by December 5, 2021, and it is very unlikely that Epic Games will bring any changes to this date.

Epic Games has buffed and nerfed XP in Chapter 2 Season 8 frequently. Players initially struggled to level up, however, after the latest buffs the process has become easier than ever.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 begin?

Fortnite has a long history of unexpectedly delaying the release of new seasons. Even though Chapter 2 Season 8 is confirmed to end on December 5, the new season might arrive a little late owing to a live-event or other reasons.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 'Stuck In-Between' concept (Image via exghts_/Twitter)

However, if everything goes as planned, players can expect Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 to arrive on December 6, 2021. Epic Games releases each season for roughly three months, and Chapter 2 Season 9 might continue until early March 2022.

Several theories regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 have already surfaced, and it is evident that players are hyped to witness the result of the ongoing Cube Wars.

As of now, leakers have revealed that a new POI called Cube Town has been added to the files. The rumored Pyramids POI might arrive too, alongside the Golden Skull Trooper skin.

