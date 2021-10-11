Fortnitemares 2021 Leaks: Cube Queen skin, Golden Skull Trooper, live event and more

It's officially spooky season and that means Fortnite is going to get a lot scarier. Fighting against 99 other players to the death is a pretty scary concept, but during this time of year, Fortnite has often leaned into horror. Scary skins, frightening LTMs, and the classic Fortnitemares are a staple in the month of October in Fortnite.

This year figures to be a little bit different, though. In past years, Fortnite would add Cube Monster spawners all around the map that would provide players with weapons and ammo when the monsters were killed. However, that's currently already a part of the game with the Sideways, so it will probably be different. Here's what players can expect.

Fortnitemares leaks: Cube Queen skin coming and more

There are tons of leaks and rumors regarding this year's Halloween in Fortnite. There appears to be new skins, new locations and potentially a live event during this season. According to HYPEX, the Halloween season is going to be big. So big, in fact, that it's going to need three separate downtimes for all the updates.

HYPEX @HYPEX We're gonna get 3 downtime updates in a row during this Fortnitemares:18.20 - Tuesday 12th

18.21 - Tuesday 19th

Based on some imagery used in the Fortnitemares promotional material, it appears that Midas is returning at long last. However, he is dead, so his return would likely be as a ghost or, better yet, a shadow figure. Since this skin is highly anticipated by the entire community, its appearance in the Item Shop is bound to be a resounding success.

A Shadow Midas skin will be a huge seller if it lands in the Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Skull Trooper is also likely to get a new skin variant. Last year's Fortnitemares revealed the party variant and this year, it looks like the golden variant could be coming very soon.

The golden skin should be hitting the Item Shop very soon and will most likely be a huge seller as well. Additionally, a Mummy skin, based off the popular movie franchise, may be coming soon as well, which is sure to get the community quite excited.

The pyramid POI that was leaked at the end of Chapter 2 Season 7, which has yet to show up, could also be in the works for Fortnitemares. The above mentioned mummy skin that is coming soon will be an NPC, so the two tie in together perfectly.

SHAGGGGA_YT @TyronePilven Fortnite Mummy skin and Pyramid POI may finally get added in-game during Fortnitemares Fortnite Mummy skin and Pyramid POI may finally get added in-game during Fortnitemares

The biggest news coming out of all of this is arguably the Cube Queen. This year's Battle Pass secret skin has remained mostly a mystery thus far, but the Fortnitemares event will certainly be a great time to debut it and let people start working towards unlocking this much-awaited skin.

