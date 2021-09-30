When is the Fortnite Season 8 Secret skin coming out? Release date, leaks, and more

The mystery regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Secret skin has remained enigmatic ever since the Cubed themed season began on September 13, 2021. Fortnite players are eager to know about this season's secret skin, but the developers are yet to spill out anything worthwhile.

For the past few seasons, Epic Games has rolled out several collaboration skins such as Superman as the Secret Skin.

Delusional @hal0269 Superman is coming as a secret skin in Fortnite Superman is coming as a secret skin in Fortnite https://t.co/QbwKo9Ulv2

Even though these cosmetics were indeed quite fantastic, loopers were still not very happy. They craved for original cosmetics to be featured in the game and it seems that their demands may have finally been answered.

This article will reveal the details regarding the secret skin of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 secret skin details

The secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be an original skin developed by Epic Games. The Battle Pass page clearly shows the silhouetted figure of the outfit, but gamers have not been able to decipher what the skin will look like in the game.

The release date of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has not been explicitly revealed by the developers. However, gamers can navigate through to the Battle Pass and see how many days are remaining until the season change on the bottom right corner of their screen.

Fortnite News&Leaks @FBRsections



I really like the hype and mystery Epic is building up for the Queen Character in Season 8!



She looks like she will be the female equivalent of the Storm King and I'm super excited for her story! Mystery Outfit Promotional Image [Concept] | #Fortnite Season8



I really like the hype and mystery Epic is building up for the Queen Character in Season 8!



She looks like she will be the female equivalent of the Storm King and I'm super excited for her story! #Fortnite https://t.co/uUw76Im9GB

As per the community's predictions, the secret skin for Chapter 2 Season 8 should be released sometime towards the end of October. This could be quite interesting as it is expected that Epic Games will also be rolling out their Halloween celebration events at that time.

Gamers speculate that the secret skin for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is called the Queen. According to multiple rumors, this Queen character is the one responsible for the creepy behavior of all the Cubes on the island.

Data miners have been patiently waiting for some leads to get any information regarding this skin. However, the developers are yet to add it to the in-game files, meaning the leaks will take some time to be revealed.

Gamers anticipate that the secret skin of Chapter 2 Season 8 will resemble the Storm King and may be its female counterpart. Since there are no significant leaks, it is obviously too early to state anything with absolute certainty.

The secret skin for Chapter 2 Season 8 is building up to be quite a major announcement and the prospect of an original cosmetic has obviously drawn the attention of the community as a whole. It is to be seen whether any major leak regarding the skin comes forth in the near future or not.

