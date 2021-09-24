Why the Storm King could arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 revolves around the return of Kevin the Cube, and players are assuming that this shall lead to the return of the Storm King as well.

While new players might not recognize the Storm King, veterans must remember him as the ferocious boss of Fortnitemares 2019. Most recently, the monster was seen in the Rift Tour event in 2021, where players had to shoot the crystals on his body.

The article below will explain why the Storm King might return in the latest Fortnite season.

How the Storm King is related to Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Up until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players were unaware of the Golden Cube and Blevin besides Kevin. All three cubes are located on the map now, and the connection between them is still a mystery.

Interestingly, Storm King is often defined as the embodiment of cubes. Even in the Rift Tour event, it was self-evident that his body was full of crystals (cubes), and Cube monsters even surrounded him.

Considering that the latest Fortnite season is all about cubes, it won't be a surprise if the Storm King returns. The ultimate showdown between him, the Cubes, IO, Dr. Slone, and the Foundation could be the perfect plot for an upcoming live event.

Fortnitemares 2021 is the ideal occasion for the Storm King's return to Fortnite

Halloween is always a grand occasion in Fortnite, and it also marks the annual return of Fortnitemares. As mentioned above, many players have faced Storm King as a boss in Fortnitemares 2019, and the event was a massive hit.

Fortnitemares 2021 will take place during Chapter 2 Season 8, and the mystery skin for this season's Battle Pass will also be revealed during the event. Hence, Epic Games might use this opportunity to bring back one of the terrifying bosses.

Shiina @ShiinaBR First Fortnitemares 2021 Post by Epic!



As of now, the Golden Cube and Kevin the Cube have awakened each other, leading to many small cubes. It looks like such Cube-themed events and POIs will keep arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and the entire map will gradually change. This is undoubtedly good news for players who have been disappointed by the lack of map changes so far.

