Superman skin in Fortnite: Final unlock date, How to redeem, and other details

The Man of Steel has finally made his way into the Fortnite universe. Fortnite has previously seen collaborations with DC with Aquaman, Batman and The Flash. But, this is probably the most exciting one yet. Superman will appear in Fortnite as a part of the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fans are hyped to learn more details about when they can get their hands on Superman in Fortnite. Here's everything from its release date to all the cosmetics that he comes with.

Details of the Superman skin in Fortnite

The Superman skin will be released in Fortnite on August 12, which is merely a few days away. Since Season 7 saw the reintroduction of the Battle Star system in the game, Superman will be easier to collect than anticipated.

However, players will not be able to unlock the Superman skin right away. The base skin will be that of Clark Kent. To be able to unlock all cosmetic items in one go, players must hoard enough Battle Stars ahead of time. However, players are required to complete a set of nine challenges to unlock the Superman cosmetics.

The quests have not yet been revealed in Fortnite. However, the details of these challenges were revealed by popular Fortnite dataminer HYPEX in a tweet.

The Superman set consists of many different items, including pickaxes, back blings, sprays and emoticons. The items in the Superman set are as follows.

Clark Kent outfit (default skin)

Superman Shield Spray

Call To Action Emoticon

The Daily Planet Back Bling

Secret Identity Built-In Emote (Superman skin)

Kal-El's Cape Glider

The Last Son of Crypton Loading Screen

Solitude Striker Pickaxe

Superman Banner Icon

Superman Shadow Style

Season 7 of Fortnite has been rather memorable

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been an unforgettable experience. Be it the much hyped Ariana Grande concert or the latest introduction of Superman to the roster of DC characters who have made an appearance in Fortnite, the season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

To remind the community of what all still awaits them in the final days of Season 7, HYPEX tweeted a list of things they could still expect in the current season.

Reminder of the content upon us



- Cammy & Guile tonight

- Free Ariana Emote & Silver Umbrella

- Bubble mobility

- Superman unlocks in 3 days

- Prop Gun & Burst Pulse Rifle

- Abducted Coral & Farm

- 2 more major updates 17.40/17.50

- Free "Back To School" Cosmetics + Doodler wrap — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 7, 2021

Season 7 of Fortnite will come to an end on September 12, so make sure to join in on all the excitement lined up in the final lap of Season 7.

