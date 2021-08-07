Fortnite x Wonder Woman potential collaboration leaked ahead of time

Over the course of Fortnite Season 6 and the current season, characters from the DC universe have been slowly but surely coming to the island.

Batman first made his appearance during the comic crossover alongside Catwoman, and Harley Quinn, followed by even more characters such as Raven and Beast Boy.

It was clear from the very get go that the DC theme would persist during Fortnite Season 7 as well. So far fans have not been disappointed, as during the start of the current season, DC's posterboy, Superman, was added to the game first as a skin, and now as a fully fledged NPC.

Epic teasing the next 4 Suicide Squad skins? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8RMHKPgDXr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

More recently following the Fortnite update, Task Force X members such as Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, King Shark, and of course Harley Quinn got their own sprays in-game, further hinting at a larger DC collaboration.

The latest hint of a possible collaboration now comes from Donald Mustard himself, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games.

Is Donald Mustard hinting at a Fortnite x Wonder Woman collaboration?

Prior to the start of the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour, Donald Mustard posted a Tweet in appreciation quoting,

"Love these moments. Hundreds of people dreaming, working, pouring in talent for years to create these experiences. Here we go."

Alongside the kind words, a picture was posted as well, which showcased the Rift Tour on the TV screen. Coupled with that, different characters that have appeared in Fortnite, such as Batman and Travis Scott, could also be seen in the room.

Alongside these figurines, books, and a partly hidden PS5, fans noticed something familiar in the background: a figurine of none other than the Amazonian Princess aka Wonder Woman.

This has the be a hint right?🤔 pic.twitter.com/nmSPe4jsDG — HEXA (@ItsHexa_) August 6, 2021

According to leakers, Donald Mustard is known for teasing upcoming events and collaborations by placing things in the background. So the Wonder Woman figurine couldn't just be a coincidence, moreover, this is not the first time she has been seen in his tweets.

Back in April, when the Batman Fortnite Zero Point comics were in their prime, Donald uploaded an IGTV of himself talking about the collaboration, and the same figurine of Wonder Woman was visible in the background.

In an Instagram post by Donald Mustard, a Wonder Woman prop can be seen in the back



Donald is known for teasing upcoming events/collabs by placing things in his background, however keep in mind this could be just random



Thanks to @Jeds_Z for noticing! pic.twitter.com/BYOTxzTYKE — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) April 15, 2021

While this could once have been a mere coincidence, given that Superman and Batman (core members of the Justice League) are now NPCs in-game, could he be hinting at an upcoming collaboration featuring Wonder Woman in the coming season?

Well, sadly, not even leakers can confirm at the moment if this was a hint at an upcoming collaboration or just a figurine in the background. Furthermore, given that there are no files in-game suggesting the same as of yet, loopers will just have to wait and watch.

