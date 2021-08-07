Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Among Us collaboration, Kevin the Cube spotted and graphics update coming soon

Following the Ariana Grande Rift Tour event, Fortnite leaks have been coming out nonstop. While most of them are nothing major, some will blow loopers' minds away.

If the leaks do come true, things are about to get suspicious in Fortnite, alongside a giant purple cube, perhaps unleashing ruination once more upon the island.

Nonetheless, readers should take these leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt. With that being said, here are some of the latest Fortnite Season 7 leaks.

Right now, we’re in a state of mind we wanna be in like all the time 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yki5z5lTiP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 6, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 leaks reveal some suspicious activity

1) Who's the Imposter?

The much-loved, sometimes loathed, Among Us game could have a possible collaboration with Fortnite. Given its popularity, this comes as no surprise that Epic Games would do a collaboration with them.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, within the files of the game, words such as "Sabotage," "Repair" and "Lab," among others, were found. It goes without saying that Among Us has all these words in the game. However, HYPEX also believes that it could be referring to the IO's office.

This could ALSO be referring to the IO's Office since there's "Visitor CSI" & "The Loop" in there, we'll have to wait and see but right now there's no way that those keywords are not referring to Among Us.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

2) Kevin's back

Although earlier leaks speculated on Kevin the Cube's return to Fortnite in Chapter 2, no other source was able to verify the same.

Now, following the Rift Tour going live, loopers got a glimpse of Kevin during the event. To everyone's surprise, although the event was supposed to showcase different in-game memories from the past, Kevin was showcased in a memory that hasn't happened yet.

by new map i mean this map not the chapter 1 map — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

According to numerous leakers, the exact location where Kevin was showcased is not from the Chapter 1 map but rather that of the current season. It goes without saying that loopers could see Kevin the Cube in-game very soon; perhaps at the end of Fortnite Season 7.

BREAKING: The image of the Cube we saw in the event is actually located on the CHAPTER 2 MAP!! 😳



If you look closely, you can actually find the spot where the cube is located on the current map!



(Thanks to @DoeFozy for finding this and making the screenshot!!) pic.twitter.com/Yqxo61GNLo — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 6, 2021

3) Fortnite in 4K?

According to well known leaker ShiinaBR, Epic Games may introduce new graphics to the game again at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2. While Chapter 2 won't be ending anytime soon, given that Unreal Engine 5 is already live, loopers may experience some true next-gen graphical enhancements by mid next year as the current chapter ends.

According to a previous Tweet by HYPEX, there is even a possibility that Epic Games may roll out improved graphics from Fortnite Season 8 itself. Loopers will find out for sure in mid-September.

*Game is suddenly 4k realistic graphics* — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 6, 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji