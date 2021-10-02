Fortnite Shadow Midas skin: Expected release date, gameplay, leaks, and more

Shadow Midas was a boss during Fortnitemares 2020: Midas' Revenge. Players around the world loved the event and naturally wanted to buy the Shadow Midas skin.

To everyone's disappointment, Shadow Midas has still not arrived in the Item Shop after being leaked in the files a year ago. However, it seems like the skin will finally be released during this year's Halloween event.

Here's everything known about Fortnitemares 2021 and Shadow Midas' return.

When will Fortnite release Shadow Midas in Chapter 2 Season 8

There has been plenty of evidence that hints towards the return of Midas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The Fortnite Crew packs for September, October, and November feature the First Shadows, a group run by Midas.

Most recently, iFireMonkey revealed a new Fortnite Crew exclusive banner:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Fortnite Crew Exclusive Banner New Fortnite Crew Exclusive Banner https://t.co/tJV7QX57Cr

Veterans can easily decipher that this handprint belongs to Midas, and the character's return might be closer than ever.

Based on the leaks, it seems like the Shadow Midas skin could either be a part of the Fortnite Crew or might arrive separately in the Item Shop.

However, the spooky Midas skin is a Fortnitemares outfit, and Epic Games has already confirmed that Chaos Origins and Sierra will be the Crew outfits in October, and November, respectively. Hence, it'll be too late for Fortnite to release a Halloween outfit in December's Crew pack.

All in all, there's a possibility that Shadow Midas will be part of the Halloween skins that will be released with Fortnitemares.

Interestingly, HYPEX has claimed that Fortntiemares 2021 will be much more than just cosmetics, and Epic Games is planning to introduce some spooky gameplay mechanics as well:

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 Looks like Fortnitemares is not gonna be just cosmetics, Epic are working on gameplay stuff/items for it, I have no idea what they got exactly but there's some stuff that I'll tweet later when I'm certain about it!



What are your hopes/predictions? 👀 https://t.co/z8RB3tWCoO

Fortnite might release Frozen Midas in place of Shadow Midas

Based on a recent survey sent by Epic Games, it was discovered that a Frozen Midas skin is also in the works:

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: Epic are working on a Remix Omega, Christmas Aerial Assault Trooper, Frozen Midas, Frozen Peely, Frozen Renegade Raider, Toon Brite Bomber & More..👀



Here are ALL the skins from the concepts survey in order: https://t.co/dq4VRPi17Y

Instead of being excited over the Frozen Midas skin, many fans were disappointed that Epic Games is still ignoring the Shadow Midas skin.

Knusperfrosch (Schwanenwald) @schwanenwald @HYPEX If EpicGames put a Frozen Midas in the Shop for Winterfest season but don't release Ch2S4's Fortnitemares Shadow Midas a a skin/style this Halloween bc some smegheads in the community whined "They shouldn't release a recolour of a BP skin nor add it a a style to OG Midas", I'll🤬 @HYPEX If EpicGames put a Frozen Midas in the Shop for Winterfest season but don't release Ch2S4's Fortnitemares Shadow Midas a a skin/style this Halloween bc some smegheads in the community whined "They shouldn't release a recolour of a BP skin nor add it a a style to OG Midas", I'll🤬

Thousands of players in the Fortnite community use Midas outfits because of the character's fascinating backstory. The hype for Shadow Midas is sky-scraping, and it is surprising that the developers still haven't released it.

Le Glitch @Xtheglitch1

Normal Midas = The Queen Cube

Shadow Midas = Normal Kevin

Frozen Midas = Blevin

Seems....sus. @HYPEX Damn Blue Midas hmm...Normal Midas = The Queen CubeShadow Midas = Normal KevinFrozen Midas = BlevinSeems....sus. @HYPEX Damn Blue Midas hmm...

Normal Midas = The Queen Cube

Shadow Midas = Normal Kevin

Frozen Midas = Blevin

Seems....sus.

All in all, fans will have to wait until Halloween to learn more about the return of Shadow Midas. True to its nature, Epic Games hasn't revealed much about Fortnitemares 2021, and the leakers are the only source of information at the moment.

