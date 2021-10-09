Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 map concept perfectly reimagines the result of ongoing Cube wars

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all about the cubes. A plethora of purple cubes, a Golden Cube, and a Blue Cube are present on the island, and the connection between them is still a mystery for many players.

It is worth noting that the Golden Cube is constantly travelling across the map and 'Awakening' Purple Cubes. In contrast, the Blue Cube hasn't moved yet.

A Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 concept, made by exghts_, has gone viral among players because it has presented a fascinating result of the ongoing Cube wars in the game.

From the looks of it, the Blue Cube finally overpowered the Purple Cubes and the Golden Cube to establish its reign in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 might be called 'Stuck In-Between'

As per the concept, the Cube wars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, will eventually lead to an ultimate showdown between Kevin the Cube, Queen Cube, and Blevin. The consequences of this battle will be so disastrous that the Nexians, a new community, will take over the island in Chapter 2 Season 9.

Nexians are supposed to be residents of the In-Between dimension that players have visited in past events. They are way too strong for the Imagined Order, as the Cube Wars have severely weakened Dr. Slone.

Owing to the arrival of Nexians, the map in Chapter 2 Season 9 will undergo a lot of unexpected changes.

Map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9

The 'Stuck-In Between' concept for the upcoming season contains four new POIs. Interestingly, each POI has its backstory:

The Swamp - Nexians have taken over Slurpy Swamps to study the Slurp deposits. The area is guarded, and players can get a Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle by defeating a boss here.

- Nexians have taken over Slurpy Swamps to study the Slurp deposits. The area is guarded, and players can get a Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle by defeating a boss here. The Laboratory - A new POI which will replace Coral Castle. Here, the Nexians will research all the items and weapons in Fortnite.

- A new POI which will replace Coral Castle. Here, the Nexians will research all the items and weapons in Fortnite. The Docks -The Nexians use this POI for transportation. A boss drops the Mythic Charged Shotgun here.

-The Nexians use this POI for transportation. A boss drops the Mythic Charged Shotgun here. Radical Rift- This Rift will replace the Aftermath in the centre of the Fortnite map. Jumping inside will help players in travelling to other areas on the map easily.

The Nexus Links will act as a new transportation mechanic on the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 map. They will lead to Radical Rift and will bring new POIs during the season.

New weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9

The Chapter 2 Season 9 concept claims that the IO isn't strong enough to deal with the Nexians. This will also bring some changes in the loot pool because loopers will get hold of the new Nexian technology.

Surprisingly, the creator hasn't included the Pump Shotgun in the loot pool. However, there are a plethora of other weapons, such as the Charge Shotgun and Lever Action Shotgun.

Snipers and Bows will be available to players, meaning that the loot pool will be more diversified than ever.

All in all, the Stuck In-Between concept for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 has everything that players can ask for. This concept can inspire the developers, and loopers might witness some of the elements mentioned above soon.

