Fortnite Golden Cube captured at the center of the map, only to be turned into an elevator

The almighty Queen Cube (Golden Cube) that's been shifting through Fortnite's Season 8 map has been caught. It lies dormant in the center of the map for now. Despite the Cube's immense power, its current function seems to have intrigued Fortnite players and fans.

Many have stated how the Cube's new place looks ideal and appropriate, while others are tossing fun at the transformation of a powerful artifact into an ordinary object.

It's unclear how the Golden Cube will impact Fortnite moving forward, as many fans are also conjuring theories about the storyline.

Fortnite's Golden Cube turned into an elevator, making room for the Season 8 plot to unfold

At the center of the Fortnite map, one can see the massive Golden Cube acting as an elevator that the Island's players seem to have constructed. At first, the powerful artifact hovered over Season 7's Aftermath zone, and now, it sits in wait for the other Cubes.

This alludes to all of them joining together before the formation of Cube Town, a possible new named location for Season 8.

Players from all over gathered to build a structure surrounding the massive Cube, essentially trapping it in a big metal cage. A Reddit post discusses the official structure's appearance and explains how the Golden Cube cleanly fits into the Fortnite Build Grid.

As it stands, players can build directly adjacent to the Cube and may be able to use the hovering artifact as an advantage in a fight. Otherwise, it makes for a silly project to complete during match proceedings.

The Golden Cube may have found its final resting place in Season 8 and is expected to create a new location for Fortnite players to explore that includes all of the other Cubes.

Some creative fans are having quite a bit of fun with the Cube's position, but everything may change as Season 8 and its story continues to play out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul