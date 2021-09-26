Fortnite Season 8 'Cubed': Where are all the cubes headed?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 sees the aftermath of the destruction of the hovering Mothership that Dr. Slone and the Imagined Order blew up together during the Operation Skyfire live event.

The alien ship was filled with multiple Kevin the Cubes, and they have now fallen on the island, scattered at different places.

The Cubes are moving, but where are they going in Fortnite Season 8?

The Queen Cube and all the other Kevins seem to be directed towards the center of the island. Cubes do not move rapidly but steadily, rolling to a side at periodic intervals.

Kemz @KemzYT_4567 It seems like all of the cubes are going to the middle of the map It seems like all of the cubes are going to the middle of the map https://t.co/6yF7XFhvsk

Fortnite players can check out the Twitter account CubeTracker that actively tracks all the cubes and the direction and time of their every movement. It seems like all the Cubes are bound to the center of the island.

CubeTracker @CubeTracker



#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch The Golden Cube just moved for the 95th time!Times Moved: 95Direction: SouthTime: 2:55am EST / 7:55am BSTNext expected move: 4:34am EST The Golden Cube just moved for the 95th time!



Times Moved: 95

Direction: South

Time: 2:55am EST / 7:55am BST

Next expected move: 4:34am EST



#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch https://t.co/IKEJyfSckz

The only possible reason behind this is the connection of the Cubes with the Zero Point. Previously Kevin the Cube had traveled to the island's center towards the Zero Point during Chapter 1 Season X.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(Image by These should be the final positions of each cube for v18.00!(Image by @RatioFN These should be the final positions of each cube for v18.00!



(Image by @RatioFN) https://t.co/PnlJsLpgDo

While this is not confirmed, the community believes that the Mothership pushed down the Zero Point below the island during Operation Skyfire.

A live event is also expected to occur once all the cubes merge at the center of the island. Players can also expect Bluevin to finally react and do something more than just sit on top of the mountains and watch the island break apart.

What are the different types of cubes on the Fortnite map?

There are three different categories of Cubes on the Fortnite island. The first one is the Golden Cube or the Queen Cube. This Cube seems to be dictating all the other cubes on the island.

The second one is the regular purple Kevin the Cube. However, they are the most in number currently and can be found in various regions and crash sites. There are also baby Kevins all over the map that started spawning after an Awakening event.

The last one is Bluevin, or the Blue Cube, which can be found in the mountains. This Cube has been the least interactive, and it changed color from purple to blue as players rebooted it during the Operation Skyfire live event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar