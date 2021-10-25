Which element does the Cube Queen control in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite is no stranger to characters who can control the elements. As most "OG" players will recall, the Ice King used a modified shard of the cube to summon the Ice Legion onto the island.

Much like him, the Cube Queen is currently using the power of the Golden Cube to summon forth her legion of Sideways creatures. However, one burning question is yet to be answered:

"Which element does the Cube Queen control?"

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

Cube Queen used pure energy in Fortnite?

Unlike the Ice King and Queen, whose elemental powers were spelled out, it's somewhat unclear which element the Cube Queen commands. Although the Purple Cubes ooze darkness and corruption, the Golden Cube seems different, making predicting her elemental powers difficult.

Given that the Cube Queen can control the Purple Cubes, it's safe to assume that she can indeed control darkness and corruption. Alongside these two "elemental" types, she can also control a third element, one that is unknown and seems to be an "Alpha and Omega" type of element.

Mr. Cake @FortniteInto Hey, @TaborTimeYT I got a theory about the secret skin. the secret might skin be connected to the elemental kings and queens because: Ice King used a blue cube shard to create the ice storm and the blue cube zombies This table could be Ice, Fire, Earth, Sky, and Darkness Hey, @TaborTimeYT I got a theory about the secret skin. the secret might skin be connected to the elemental kings and queens because: Ice King used a blue cube shard to create the ice storm and the blue cube zombies This table could be Ice, Fire, Earth, Sky, and Darkness https://t.co/yrIKb71Em8

This elemental type is rather unique as it does not spread corruption but seems to function more like a pure source of power. As seen in the weeks before Fortnitemares 2021 and the emergence of Cube Town, the Golden Cube was charging and awakening the Purple Cubes on the island using this power.

Going by this logic, it would seem that the element the Cube Queen commands is closely related to pure energy. Rather than taking sides — good or evil — the element is simply used to power others and unlock their full potential. If this is indeed the case, this raises more questions than answers.

Who created the Golden Cube, and what does it want?

Perhaps one of the least asked questions at the moment is:

"Who created the Golden Cube?"

If the Purple Cubes spawned from a singular source, i.e., the Golden Cube, then who created it?

While "Last Reality" could be credited with creating the Golden Cube, it's more likely that they acquired it and used it as a power source for the Mothership.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

Corny Complex Abduction: Stage 2! 🛸Corny Complex has now entered the 2nd abduction stage, the Barn island and the Forest island have swapped places and the others have rotated direction as they rise towards the Mothership! #Fortnite Map Update: 08/9/21 🗺📍Corny Complex Abduction: Stage 2! 🛸Corny Complex has now entered the 2nd abduction stage, the Barn island and the Forest island have swapped places and the others have rotated direction as they rise towards the Mothership! #Fortnite Map Update: 08/9/21 🗺📍

Corny Complex Abduction: Stage 2! 🛸Corny Complex has now entered the 2nd abduction stage, the Barn island and the Forest island have swapped places and the others have rotated direction as they rise towards the Mothership! https://t.co/Ws1UOb8LbU

Despite the aliens' technological know-how, the cubes seem far more powerful than something they could have created. To add to this point, while the aliens sought to terraform the island by abducting vast chunks of material, the Cube seeks to corrupt it.

Suffice to say, their motives don't match at all.

🎃FortniteNews📢🎃 @zlFantaLeonNews

So the Cube Queen WAS confirmed to be within the Golden Cube!Here you can see here emerge from it in the back of the trailer! #Fortnite #Fortnite News So the Cube Queen WAS confirmed to be within the Golden Cube!Here you can see here emerge from it in the back of the trailer! #Fortnite #FortniteNews

https://t.co/mrzJHV8gLQ

Also Read

As for the Queen herself, rather than living rent-free within the Golden Cube, she may just be a physical manifestation of the entity. While the origin story is unknown, the motives are clear — destroy the island and corrupt it.

Based on the storyline so far and according to the leaks, the island will soon be corrupted, and the Sideways will expand to consume everything in its path. By the end of the season, it's unclear what will remain.

Edited by Ravi Iyer