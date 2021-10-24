Top 5 Fortnite characters who would easily survive a zombie apocalypse

Over the years, a plethora of unique characters have joined the Fortnite universe. Even though crossovers have become more prominent than ever, the game also has several original characters with creative background stories.

Fortnite lore has many characters that have attempted to harness the energy of the Zero Point. While some failed miserably, others proved their power and became fan-favorites.

Here are five Fortnite characters that are strong enough to survive a zombie apocalypse that will take place during Fortnitemares 2021.

Five Fortnite characters who can survive a zombie apocalypse

1) Midas

Midas survived a shark attack at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. He is not the most robust character physically but can escape any problem with his genius mind.

Venom | Fortnite Leaks @VenomLeaks In todays loading screen they show what looks like a Zombie Midas I know people are saying its Shadow Midas on the card but what if they are actually hinting towards Zombie Midas instead? In todays loading screen they show what looks like a Zombie Midas I know people are saying its Shadow Midas on the card but what if they are actually hinting towards Zombie Midas instead? https://t.co/CX32s6aq5p

Midas is also the leader of several organizations and groups such as the First Shadows and A.G.E.N.T. With his leadership skills, the creator of the Doomsday device can create his army quickly and survive a zombie apocalypse.

2) The Foundation

The Foundation has gradually become one of the essential characters in the Fortnite storyline. He is a part of The Seven and is currently fighting Batman in the DC Comics universe.

The Foundation possesses high-tech armor and has combat skills that were enough to stun Agent Jonesy in Chapter 2 Season 6. Hence, the character is certainly capable enough to take on some zombies.

The Foundation and Batman are fighting each other (Image via DC)

3) Dr. Slone

Dr. Slone is another character who can survive any tricky situation with her witty decision-making. Back in Chapter 2 Season 7, the IO head single-handedly managed Operation: Sky Fire and is currently trying her best to defeat the Cubes.

Dr. Slone even has the power to make clones and won't refrain from using such high-tech solutions if a zombie apocalypse ever arrives in Fortnite.

4) The Cube Queen

The Cube Queen has finally emerged from the Golden Cube in Fortnite. She owns an army of Sideways monsters that are way more furious than zombies.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

The Cube Queen possesses the power to influence all the purple cubes, owing to which she is a worthy competitor for the likes of IO and Dr. Slone. Facing a zombie apocalypse would be a piece of cake for her.

5) Beach Brutus

Beach Brutus is the only character on this list who can survive a zombie apocalypse primarily through his strength. He does not possess any technology or mythic powers but is muscular enough to deal with zombies.

Beach Brutus skin in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Characters that would get obliterated by zombies

While some characters could easily survive a zombie apocalypse, many won't be able to do so. Fortnite has a ton of characters that are too fancy and do not hold any combat-related abilities.

These include:

Peely

The Brat

Rabbit Raider

Love Ranger

Bendie and Twistie

While Peely and the Brat are food items, the Rabbit Raider and Love Ranger skins are based on toy items. Lastly, Bendie and Twistie resemble the balloon cartoons outside car washes and are naturally not strong enough to escape zombies.

Also Read

Fortnite @FortniteGame fn.gg/cosplay Fortnite Papercraft Cosplay is back with more wicked creations. Craft your own mini-foldable Midas or become some of your favorite characters. Share your creations using #MyFortnitemares Fortnite Papercraft Cosplay is back with more wicked creations. Craft your own mini-foldable Midas or become some of your favorite characters. Share your creations using #MyFortnitemaresfn.gg/cosplay https://t.co/C1vAZb7DIY

Fortnitemares 2021 has been a massive hit, and Fortnite has also released its first PvE tournament to celebrate this year's Halloween. Players who own the characters mentioned above must flaunt them during the event to stand out among others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar