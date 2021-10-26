Fortnite Season 8 Cube Queen quest: Full list and how to complete them

Following update v18.21, Fortnite saw some huge changes. The Convergence, where all the cubes met in the middle of the map and formed a brand new POI, the Cube Queen's appearance, and so much more were added. Now, after v18.30, the Cube Queen has quests for players to complete.

Unlike previous quest-givers, the Cube Queen is not an NPC. She still exists in the bubble at the top of The Convergence and is unreachable. Here's how to get and complete her new questline.

Cube Queen quests unlocked for Fortnite in v18.30

Since there's no way to talk to the Cube Queen (players would probably want to avoid talking with the latest threat to the island's safety anyway), the challenges will simply be available as if they were a daily punchcard. Fortnite Battle Pass owners who log on and start playing will have access to her challenges.

According to HYPEX, the first page of her quests is already live, but the rest of them are not. Upon completion of that page, Fortnite players may have to wait a while before the rest of the quests are available.

The first page involves the following challenges and rewards:

Survive storm phases while carrying a Sideways weapon (5) - Cube Queen skin

Eliminate a player with a Sideways minigun (1) - Last Cube Standing

Shakedown opponents (2) - The Queen's Court loading screen

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for three seconds - Last Reality Matrix

Complete all page 1 Cube Queen challenges - Last Reality Matrix Obliterator

These are mostly pretty straightforward to complete. Finding a Sideways weapon can be done in the Sideways or at a Sideways anomaly. Shaking down opponents requires knocking someone down, so that needs to be done in Duos, Trios, or Squads. Shadow stones can be found at alien crash sites to phase.

Shadow stones are found at the alien crash sites (Image via Epic Games)

The second page, which is not currently live, includes these Fortnite challenges and rewards:

Deal damage to players with a Sideways Scythe (150) - Reality Render Obliterator

Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board - Regal Visage spray

Get headshots with the Sideways Rifle (2) - Queen's Anthem music

Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks once - Queen's Procession Obliterator

Complete all Cube Queen quests - Queen's Procession Islandbane

Bounty boards can be found at most POIs, and the rest of these challenges are pretty straightforward as well.

Edited by Shaheen Banu