Why Fortnite competitive pros are quitting the game at an alarming rate

At one point in time, Fortnite was one of the most popular competitive games. In an extremely short duration, the battle royale game rose to be a competitive game with the highest prize pool. However, it is now rapidly losing pro players.

Some of the most popular Fortnite competitive pros have bowed out in the last couple of years. Gone are the days of Tfue, Nickmercs, Myth, Cloakzy, and so many others. However, players often wonder why these personalities have been leaving at such an alarming rate.

There are several reasons why the likes of Tfue and Cloakzy have quit competing in Fortnite tournaments. Even with the game currently offering millions of dollars to winners, a lot fewer players want to compete.

This is either due to their age, better opportunities, or more exciting games, meaning the battle royale has lost many star gamers.

Competitive Fortnite might not be as fun anymore

After a blockbuster Chapter 1, the quality of Fortnite seasons has drastically gone down. Players no longer wanted to play the game without any interesting map changes, fun weapons, and a good storyline.

This phenomenon also affected competitive players to a large extent. The meta in competitive games was no longer fun. It was mostly about spamming weapons and who could build the best.

Strategy and game sense had taken a backseat in Fortnite competition.

Gamers like Tfue and Nickmercs, who relied more on their game sense and movement, could no longer perform as well in events as they did before.

Age and motivation are also a reason why Fortnite pros quit

Age is a significant factor in the competitive careers of many Fortnite pros. Looking for better and more stable career opportunities, they end up leaving competitive gaming. Moreover, long gaming hours also pose a health risk to many players.

Apart from university or work, there have also been pros who have moved on to content creation since it is much more relaxed and less sweaty than competitive gaming. Also, the likes of Ninja ended up prioritizing spending time with family over competitive gaming.

Finally, there is always a better option out there. Many Fortnite pros have abandoned the battle royale for games like Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, and Apex Legends.

Fortunately, there are still a lot of players playing the game competitively to make it interesting for the audience. How Epic Games manages to keep a hold of these practitioners for the long term remains to be seen, though.

Edited by Ravi Iyer