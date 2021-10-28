Top 5 rarest sweaty skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Every game has sweaty players, but the ones in Fortnite can often be recognized by the skins they use. Players don't even need to head into the game and watch the sweaty ones play. Instead, they can spot the sweaty ones in the spawn island before a match starts.

Fortnite has offered players a variety of skins ever since its inception. While some could have been purchased directly from the item shop, players needed to grind for others. And finally, there are some that only the most sweaty players can unlock.

There have been eighteen seasons of Fortnite, with a nineteenth on the way. However, not as many players played the game when it first came out. Therefore, not only does the game have sweaty skins, but some of them are extremely rare.

Quentin loves headhunter💜❤️💙 @Quentin_cornell A bit random but I kinda wish I was sweaty at fortnite so could beat the another sweaty players for me friends💜💙❤️ :) A bit random but I kinda wish I was sweaty at fortnite so could beat the another sweaty players for me friends💜💙❤️ :)

Rarest sweaty skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Rogue Agent

The skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 has only appeared in the item shop a few times. However, when it originally appeared, it was a part of the starter pack. Only a few people purchased it back then, making it an infrequent skin.

In the item shop, the Rogue Agent cost 1,500 V-bucks, and not many people ended up purchasing it. However, the sweaty players wouldn't want to miss out on the opportunity to show off.

4) Special Forces

Last appeared in the shop over a thousand days ago, the Special Forces skin from Fortnite is an original skin. Since it was an item shop skin from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1, only the most sweaty players bought it to show off their skill.

The Special Forces skin in Fortnite is extremely rare since it hasn't been in the item shop in a long time. Moreover, it is only used by some of the oldest players in the game. Therefore, if you see someone with this skin around, you know they have eighteen seasons of experience behind them.

3) Black Knight

Only those players who reached level 70 in the Season 2 battle pass own the Black Knight skin in Fortnite. Anyone who played the game back then knows that this was a challenging feat, and only the most sweaty players had unlocked the skin.

By virtue of this being one of the oldest battle pass skins, not many people had the chance to unlock this skin. Additionally, the majority of players who played in Season 2 were unable to unlock the skin, making it one of the rarest ones in the game.

2) Elite Agent

Elite Agent is the tier 87 skin for Season 3 battle pass. This is the same battle pass that had the John Wick skin that would have been featured on this list if it was not brought back in the item shop. This makes the Elite Agent one of the rarest skins in the game.

😷ixiah♉️🇹🇹 @iZyy868 #HaveASeat #PS4share A 1v4 end game clutch . What's a fake jedi with a lightsaber sword to an Elite Agent? #Fortnite A 1v4 end game clutch . What's a fake jedi with a lightsaber sword to an Elite Agent? #Fortnite #HaveASeat #PS4share https://t.co/9banCI0b5B

Once again, reaching tier 87 of the season 3 battle pass was an arduous task. Therefore, the Elite Agent skin in Fortnite is one of the rarest sweaty skins.

1) Renegade Raider

Season 1 of Fortnite did not have a battle pass. Instead, players could purchase skins after reaching a certain level. The Renegade Raider skin was available for 1,200 V-bucks after players got to level 20.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This being one of the oldest skins in Fortnite that hasn't appeared in the item shop in a long time makes it extremely rare. If you see someone using the Renegade Raider skin, you do not want to mess around with them as they have probably been playing the game since day one.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar