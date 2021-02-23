Fortnite Season 5 in-game news screen hints at return of infamous Black Knight skin

Sica is one of the newer character skins that players have at their disposal in Fortnite. Players can acquire it from the item shop. However, the reveal image for the Sica skin had an interesting detail added to it.

In the image, Sica is seen standing over a pile of Black Knights. Those who've played Fortnite for a while will recognize Black Knight as the popular skin sadly unavailable in the game now.

Is the Fortnite Season 5 loading screen hinting at the return of the Black Knight skin?

Although this isn't much, a few fans speculate that Epic Games showcasing the Black Knight skin this way may mean that it might return to the game sooner or later. These are just speculations, and some fans are against this idea as well.

Overall, a few fans feel that Epic is being disrespectful towards Black Knight by positioning Sica over him.

Epic Artwork



Poor black knight, did him dirty. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) February 23, 2021

OMG SHE'S STOMPING BLACK KNIGHT BYEEE 😭😭😭 — ♔𝒸𝒶𝓂♔ (@mondosbtch) February 23, 2021

Disrespecting Black Knight like that. Such a shame especially since he’s an og skin and she’s a skin that will be forgotten next week. — Anonymous (@anonymouslo2016) February 23, 2021

Individuals online have also said that this render belongs in the game like a loading screen of sorts. Truth be told, the artwork is exquisite and well detailed.

THIS ARTWORK IS FIRE!!! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2021

How come this art isn't obtainable in-game?



I've been saying this for like a year now, renders like these need to be loading screens. You should get them when you purchase the skin, or mby subscribe to a season of renders when you buy the battle pass. — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a menacing-looking Peely in the image. Peely, in the entire Roman Emperor outfit, looks pretty funny.

Anyone gonna talk about this Peely skin in the background? pic.twitter.com/sgS5V54QC1 — DarkFabledSaber(#1 Gumshoe Simp)⚔️ (@DarkSaber_bro) February 23, 2021

Fortnite first saw the Black Knight skin in 2018 before it was taken down. It was quite popular back in the day, and fans would love to see the skin return to the game.

Black Knight is defeated!?!?!?!



This confirms they are releasing him in the shop soon obviously 🙄 — ProfDragonLord (@ProfDragonLord) February 23, 2021

I’m curious.... why black knight? Rise to be next champion. Released only once maybe? — tadaa86 (@tadaa86) February 23, 2021

Contrary to public belief, however, the likelihood of the Black Knight skin in Fortnite looks bleak. This is because there's no official confirmation from Epic, nor have data miners said anything about the skin resurfacing.

However, there's a chance that the publisher might surprise everyone, and the Black Knight skin may just reappear in Fortnite. Epic is known to pull such stunts, and seeing something like this wouldn't be very surprising.

Bringing this skin back to the game may just be beneficial to Fortnite. At a time where fans are complaining a lot about the amount of collaborations that it is witnessing, an original skin would be a breath of fresh air for those who really enjoy playing Fortnite.