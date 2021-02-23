Fortnite data miner reveals March Crew pack bundle "Llamabro"

Data miners have laid to rest the rumors of the Lego collaboration with Fortnite for the Crew pack. Data miners have revealed the Llambro skin, which the subscribers of the Fortnite Crew Pack will receive for the month of March.

The current skin bundle contains a Llama-themed pickaxe and a back bling, like every other bundle. Those who've subscribed to Fortnite Crew will also receive 1000 V-Bucks as a part of their subscription. Players can keep the Fortnite Crew exclusive skins for as long as they keep playing the game.

Data miners leak the Llamabro skin for coming with the March Fortnite Crew subscription.

The March crew pack also has an exclusive wrap along with the pickaxe and the back bling. Truth be told, this entire bundle is very quirky, and running around as a Llama unicorn hybrid is bound to reveal some very funny moments in the game.

Fans of Fortnite were expecting a collaboration with Lego for the March Crew pack. Although they may be slightly disappointed with the fact that the Lego collaboration didn't happen, the Llambro skin makes up for any disappointment it may or may not have caused.

Llamabro gameplay! pic.twitter.com/VK9FDuTp8r — Cyber Dom - Fortnite Leaks (@CyberDomFNBR) February 22, 2021

Data miners have also managed to snag a snippet of gameplay using the Llambro skin, and it does look good in the game. The skin and the back bling feature a rainbow-themed color combination that fits the theme of the skin.

Advertisement

The pickaxe, on the other hand, features a unicorn head on a stick, which is a lot like wooden stick horses.

Llamabro set just got decrypted, in-game soon! pic.twitter.com/tRWsCZal1U — Cyber Dom - Fortnite Leaks (@CyberDomFNBR) February 22, 2021

The Llambro bundle is one of the few bundles that Fortnite has released of late which isn't the product of any collaboration.

That's exactly what it is now a crossover game less more orginal skins or battle pass it's not that's it's bad just lazy cash grab tactics — Florida Beast (@FloridaBeast904) February 9, 2021

Fans have been complaining that collaborations have been killing the game because they consider these collaborations to be a cash grab. According to the internet, Fortnite is nothing but an advertisement campaign at this point of time.

Advertisement

I wonder when this whole collaboration stuff will end. Like Star Wars marvel dc etc etc. I’m hoping for a full storyline battle pass next season. Like no Collaborations. Just plain old fortnite — The_railway_guy_2019 (@Railway2019) February 18, 2021

Given how popular Fortnite is at this point of time, the collaborations won't end soon in all probability. Also, the nature of these collaborations is such that there's a high chance they've been planned out atleast a year in advance.

And speaking of collaborations, there's a new Patrick Griffin themed content which was found in the game files, so there's a high chance that players might be receiving a Patrick Griffin Fortnite skin in the near future. Although Epic Games is yet to comment on this matter, fans are really excited for this collaboration for a change.