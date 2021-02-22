A Peter Griffin Fortnite skin could be next to arrive in-game, reveal new leaks

From what it seems, players may receive a Peter Griffin skin from The Family Guy as a hunter in Fortnite. For now, no one knows how the Peter Griffin skin is supposed to look in Fortnite. But, the very idea of a Peter Griffin skin in Fortnite is enough to draw laughs from fans all over the internet.

The current season concludes in less than a month, and Fortnite hasn't said anything officially about the Peter Griffin skin or anything related to The Family Guy for that matter. However, data miners have found material related to the Peter Griffin skin within the game files.

Is the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin really happening?

Here's some proof if you'd like pic.twitter.com/o718nX9zx0 — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 21, 2021

It's highly unlikely that GMatrixGames will make false claims at this point of time. He was accurate with the previous leaks as well, so there's a chance that the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin would also be a reality. Fans of the game and the series can't stay calm about it one bit.

fortnite jonesy is coming for peter griffin i just saw this on TV wow! pic.twitter.com/GOLojdCJdE — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑𝖒𝖈𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖑 (@Michaelmcchill) February 21, 2021

Although this image above is fan made, there is a high chance that the Peter Griffin skin announce trailer will look like this itself. It is going to be fun to see how a cartoon character fits in with the other characters in the game. Although most of the crossovers that Fortnite has seen so far are cartoon characters, they're of a different genre altogether.

One enthusiastic fan went on to show that the golden hand that Squatingdog received in the care package was actually a reference to the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin itself.

Ok this is crazy but peter griffin might actally be the next hunter. Do you see the gold back scratcher he's holding, well that is one of the clues that content creators received. So maybe its possible.👀 pic.twitter.com/MPYnEiuIk6 — Neil_FN - Fortnite Leaks, News and Artist. (@NeilHari2) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Fortnite, at this point of time, has stepped away from the hunter theme and are bringing non-hunters to the game as well. But the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin does raise a lot of eyebrows and in a good way.

Fortnite when the Peter Griffin skin is released. pic.twitter.com/LybKpe8v9O — MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) February 21, 2021

If Peter Griffin doesn’t have these styles in Fortnite he ain’t worth the Vbucks pic.twitter.com/4WJPWaxWaO — Doc🟣🌧 (@DoctorPurpleMan) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Leaked gameplay of the Peter Griffin skin being added to Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rKNoEY5lBc — Peter Griffin (@PeterGriffinAcc) February 21, 2021

Me after learning that Peter griffin might be coming to fortnite: pic.twitter.com/pYzyFI9XhE — Lily (@lilyisacutiee) February 22, 2021

Overall, the rumor that there may be a new Peter Griffin Fortnite skin has created quite a buzz among the Fortnite community. People are excited to see how the skin will look in the game itself.

If this skin is to make it to Fortnite during this season, then it'll happen in a few days time, or the skin may even arrive in season 6. Epic is very unpredictable when it comes to things like these. But the fact that content related to Peter Griffin has been found in the Fortnite game files indicates that the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin may soon be a reality.