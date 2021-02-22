What does the internet think about a Fortnite x Genshin Impact crossover?

Fortnite and Genshin Impact are two highly-popular games with massive fan followings on the internet.
During Chapter 2 - Season 5 in Fortnite, Epic Games has gone out of its way concerning collaborations. With the recent addition of Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, it's evident that the publisher is trying to bring in almost every character from the pop culture segment to form its own version of the multiverse.
Given the way Fortnite is handling collaborations at this point, it won't be a surprise if Epic ends up collaborating with Genshin Impact as well. But what does the online world think about such an association?
The internet's say on the Fortnite x Genshin Impact crossover
The above tweet managed to spark this debate surrounding the Fortnite and Genshin Impact crossover. Although the image in the tweet is photoshopped, the idea of such a crossover isn't really far-fetched.
However, many people were dead against the idea, and some resorted to calling both games trash.
A group of fans weren't impressed with the idea of such a collaboration. Users also stated that Fortnite collaborating with Genshin Impact for a crossover would mean ruining the latter as a game.
Apart from the idea that collaborating with Fortnite would ruin the game, people also showed their dislike for Genshin Impact by saying that they had had enough of the game thanks to the numerous ads that kept popping up on YouTube.
There was also the other side of the coin, the ones open to the idea of such an association.
People on the internet have also mentioned that they would actually appreciate Paimon as a back bling.
Overall, the community had mixed feelings while talking about a Genshin Impact x Fortnite crossover. However, in general, most of the Fortnite community is tired of the numerous collaborations that the game is seeing off late.
People on the internet believe that these deals are slowly killing the originality of the game's storyline. They feel that Fortnite is nothing but a paid advertisement now, thanks to such collaborations.
The rate at which Fortnite is going with collaborations proves that it is anything but a dead game. However, the internet believes that Epic needs to slow down with these partnerships and evenly space them out.Published 22 Feb 2021, 15:34 IST