What does the internet think about a Fortnite x Genshin Impact crossover?

Fortnite and Genshin Impact are two highly-popular games with massive fan followings on the internet.

During Chapter 2 - Season 5 in Fortnite, Epic Games has gone out of its way concerning collaborations. With the recent addition of Ryu and Chun-Li from Street Fighter, it's evident that the publisher is trying to bring in almost every character from the pop culture segment to form its own version of the multiverse.

Given the way Fortnite is handling collaborations at this point, it won't be a surprise if Epic ends up collaborating with Genshin Impact as well. But what does the online world think about such an association?

The internet's say on the Fortnite x Genshin Impact crossover

AGENT JONESY FROM FORTNITE IN GENSHIN IMPACT?! pic.twitter.com/NdDdbu4Zvg — Granbe (@GranbeFN) February 21, 2021

The above tweet managed to spark this debate surrounding the Fortnite and Genshin Impact crossover. Although the image in the tweet is photoshopped, the idea of such a crossover isn't really far-fetched.

For those who are thinking it is real. No, it is not, it is a photoshopped image from the Walking Dead x Fortnite trailer. pic.twitter.com/lWVNbeyemj — Bilal (@Gh0st1Knight) February 21, 2021

However, many people were dead against the idea, and some resorted to calling both games trash.

Calm down genshin impact is already bad — Trevortron (@Trevortron5000) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Fortnite - trash — SLT (@PencanStudio) February 21, 2021

A group of fans weren't impressed with the idea of such a collaboration. Users also stated that Fortnite collaborating with Genshin Impact for a crossover would mean ruining the latter as a game.

Nooo Genshin Impact doesn’t need to be ruined by fortnite 🥲 — Sierra 🔮🐈‍⬛🌙 (@I3itchySierra) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

What ever fortnite do dont take paimon — NitroZ (@Nitrozofficial) February 22, 2021

Never happening Genshin is trash — Cloudy (@CloudySkies_98) February 21, 2021

I’m gonna leave if this happens — FrankHeffley (@FrankHe99685677) February 21, 2021

Pls no — ™Joãoシ (@JoaoPaulino153) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

I hope not — James Ronald Pinard (@JamesRonaldPin1) February 22, 2021

Apart from the idea that collaborating with Fortnite would ruin the game, people also showed their dislike for Genshin Impact by saying that they had had enough of the game thanks to the numerous ads that kept popping up on YouTube.

There was also the other side of the coin, the ones open to the idea of such an association.

That would be awesome if they were to go to Fortnite for real — Queen-Nicole1000 (@DarealQueen10) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

I wish this was a crossover I love playing both games — Bryan Blinn (@BryanBlinn2) February 22, 2021

this i would buy — furturetimes on youtube (@furturetimes) February 22, 2021

People on the internet have also mentioned that they would actually appreciate Paimon as a back bling.

A Paimon pet won't actually be that bad — nathan (@nathanjustcuz) February 22, 2021

Piamon as a back bling pls — blank_face (@siriously00) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Overall, the community had mixed feelings while talking about a Genshin Impact x Fortnite crossover. However, in general, most of the Fortnite community is tired of the numerous collaborations that the game is seeing off late.

That's exactly what it is now a crossover game less more orginal skins or battle pass it's not that's it's bad just lazy cash grab tactics — Florida Beast (@FloridaBeast904) February 9, 2021

People on the internet believe that these deals are slowly killing the originality of the game's storyline. They feel that Fortnite is nothing but a paid advertisement now, thanks to such collaborations.

I wonder when this whole collaboration stuff will end. Like Star Wars marvel dc etc etc. I’m hoping for a full storyline battle pass next season. Like no Collaborations. Just plain old fortnite — The_railway_guy_2019 (@Railway2019) February 18, 2021

Advertisement

Bro this isn't even fortnite anymore just straight paid Advertisement that benefits both parties — Florida Beast (@FloridaBeast904) February 9, 2021

as much as i love some of these collaboration characters, i do think they should space these out a lot more

we just got flash and tron like a week ago and now we're already moving on to Street Fighter like its gotta slow down — therm @ STREET FIGHTER IN FORTNITE (@DrFlagellare) February 19, 2021

The rate at which Fortnite is going with collaborations proves that it is anything but a dead game. However, the internet believes that Epic needs to slow down with these partnerships and evenly space them out.