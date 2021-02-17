Genshin Impact: 5 characters delivering boring gameplay

Genshin Impact is doing a great job introducing newer meta into the game by designing characters with unique abilities and non-repetitive combat mechanisms.

Childe's bow to melee conversion, Ganyus's charged attack, Albedo's Geo platform, and Xiao's plunging ability make the community realize the interesting gameplay.

Of all the Genshin Impact characters, some don't get picked by most of the players due to their boring gameplay. This article will discuss those characters.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 characters that are boring to play with

#5 - Lisa

Lisa (Image via Miterise)

Element: Electro

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Catalyst

Lisa needs to have maximum on-field time to apply the stackable conductive status on the enemies. Although this feels great for the first few games, it gets annoying when enemies keep interrupting her combos at higher world levels.

Advertisement

The annoying repetitive process of stacking the combos repeatedly to get the best out of her makes it boring, as the other characters in the party have to wait for long before they come into action.

#4 - Kaeya

Kaeya (Image via thegamer)

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Kaeya, without his constellations, is boring to play with due to his low normal attack and elemental skill damage multipliers. It's a drag to rely on straightforward and repetitive physical attacks after a while.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: More leaks on Hu Tao's story quest revealed

#3 - Amber

Amber (Image via Genshin Impact official)

Advertisement

Element: Pyro

Rarity: 4 Stars

Weapon: Bow

If the whole Genshin Impact can combine agree on one thing, Amber is a boring character to play with. The number of alternative characters that can provide better normal attack, elemental skill, and elemental burst mechanism makes Amber one of the least picked and boring characters to play with.

#2 - Traveler (Anemo)

Lumine / Traveler [Anemo] (Image via Tomaseth)

Element: Anemo

Rarity: 5 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Being the main protagonists of the game, the main characters Aether (Anemo) and Lumine (Anemo) really deserve better combat animations and roles in a party.

Despite getting all six constellations of Travelers (Anemo) for free, barely any Genshin Impact player can be spotted leveling them up above 60 or using them in the domains.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Upcoming 5-star bow "Elegy for the End/Serene Requiem" leaked

#1 - Traveler (Geo)

Aether / Traveler [Geo] (Image via NFZL YT)

Advertisement

Element: Geo

Rarity: 5 Stars

Weapon: Sword

Like Travelers with Anemo visions, the protagonists are pretty neglected by MihoYo when it comes to their Geo states. Aether and Lumine are limited to utility roles due to their elemental skills and bursts forming "Geo construct" obstacles on the battlefield for other characters.

That can be stated as the main reason why they both are boring to play within Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Rosaria's live character model, elemental skill, and burst animation leaked