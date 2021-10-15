How to get free rewards from FNCS in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another season of the Fortnite Champion Series, or FNCS, is here, and fans can watch their favorite pro fans compete against each other. Thankfully, they can also earn free rewards for watching the games live on top of the entertainment.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 has yet another exciting set of free rewards for the audience. Qualifiers for the Fortnite tournament start this Sunday, and the finals for the same take place at the end of this month. All matches throughout this period will be streamed on official and partnered channels.

Earning these free Fortnite rewards from FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 is extremely easy. They are essentially Twitch drops, which means loopers will get them simply by watching FNCS livestreams on Twitch. All they have to do is link their Fortnite and Twitch accounts to get the loot drops.

Free FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 rewards in Fortnite

To earn the free rewards in the inventory, users can link their Epic and Twitch accounts within 14 days of claiming the drop reward to be processed. After linking the accounts, they can tune into any official broadcast on the Fortnite Twitch channel or any supported channel during the FNCS competition.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 has some of the most exciting free rewards so far. These include the FNCS 2:8 Animated Emoticon, FNCS Spirit Spray, Combat Cubed Loading Screen, and the Foam Finger Back Bling with the purple style variant.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive The FNCS Grand Royale is approaching fast! Here's everything you need to know about the tournament: epicgames.com/fortnite/compe… The FNCS Grand Royale is approaching fast! Here's everything you need to know about the tournament: epicgames.com/fortnite/compe…

The Spirit Spray is inspired by the Charlotte skin, while the animated Emoticon is inspired by the J.B. Chimpanski skin. All the rewards are inspired by the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 theme to fit this FNCS season.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 schedule

The Fortnite tournament is almost two weeks long, with the qualifiers starting this Sunday and the finals on October 30. The event is divided into two qualifiers, semifinals, and finals, with the latter two divided across two days.

The FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 schedule (Image via Epic Games)

The FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 will be broadcast in several regional languages. All of these will take place on the respective regional YouTube and Twitch channels of Fortnite.

