Fortnite Refer-A-Friend Program: Free rewards, Rainbow Racer skin, and more

Epic Games is working on a social revamp for Fortnite Battle Royale, and rumors suggest that the friends' menu will look completely different. From new social profiles to display pictures, players can glam up their friends lists soon.

As Epic Games makes it worthwhile to have friends in the game, it will also encourage players to invite new friends. Therefore, along with the friend list revamp, the 'Reboot-A-Friend' program will get a massive overhaul. This means that players will now get better and more exciting rewards for inviting their friends to play Fortnite.

Instead of the previously existing Reboot-A-Friend, Epic Games will reward players for inviting friends that have never played the game before. The new program called Fortnite Refer-A-Friend has exciting new rewards if players can convince friends to download the battle royale game for the first time.

What rewards does Fortnite Refer-A-Friend have?

The all-new Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program has several new rewards for players. This includes a profile picture, emote, spray, loading screen, and possibly a character outfit as well. Most of the cosmetic items are inspired by the Rainbow Racer skin. This means that if there is a character outfit, it might very well be the Rainbow Racer skin.

All of these rewards will be totally free, and players will simply need to invite friends in order to unlock them. These will be milestone rewards as players will need to invite a certain number of friends to unlock these rewards. The more friends players invite, the better rewards they will get.

What will happen to Reboot-A-Friend after the Fortnite Refer-A-Friend program arrives?

Reboot-A-Friend is a program that rewards players for inviting friends to return to the game if they have taken a long break. This might be easier as players just have to play a game with those who haven't logged in for a while. This will be enough to earn the rewards.

Unfortunately, the Fortnite Refer-A-Friend is going to be harder as players will have to invite friends who have never played the game before. Whether this would replace the Reboot-A-Friend program is still uncertain, and more details will only arrive after Epic releases an official assignment.

