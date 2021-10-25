Fortnite's infamous 'Healing strategy' is finally coming to an end

Competitive games in Fortnite almost always end up in heal-offs. The popular strategy sees players avoid combat and rely on healing materials to win the game. However, Epic Games ensured this was no longer possible after a recent Campfire nerf.

Epic Games recently increased the cost of reigniting a campfire to 600 wood. With the build battles in the end games of Fortnite competitions, it has become impossible to use the Campfires for a longer duration.

Naturally, this has put a huge dent into the plans of those players who relied on the heal-offs to win tournaments.

Fortnite pro Qrei uses reboot vans for an FNCS heal-off

Heal-offs don't really seem to be in the spirit of the game and feel like cheating the system. That might be the reason why Epic Games has tried to nerf heal-offs in Fortnite on various occasions, but Qrei has always found a way to make it work.

Boop 🇳🇱 @BoopNL_ The madman Qrei has actually done it and figured sometihng else out."Reboot vans have been disabled due to an unknown issue" incoming The madman Qrei has actually done it and figured sometihng else out."Reboot vans have been disabled due to an unknown issue" incoming https://t.co/h8HYn0XShu

Qrei is the competitive Fortnite player who pioneered the heal-offs in Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS). Therefore, when Epic Games nerfed the strategy, he was the first to point it out. However, it didn't take long for the mastermind to figure out another heal-off strategy.

Therefore, even after the Campfire nerf, Qrei came up with something no one would have ever thought could work. The Fortnite pro cycled players through the Reboot Van and ended up winning the game as his team managed to outlast their enemies.

However, even Qrei thinks he has exhausted all available strategies for heal-offs in Fortnite. Therefore, if Epic Games ends up increasing the Reboot time to nerf his new strategy, he thinks it would be the end of the heal-off era.

TCE Qrei @Qrei9 The History of Healoff in Fortnite is coming to an end. I think our new strategy is the last strategy for winning games in tournaments. The History of Healoff in Fortnite is coming to an end. I think our new strategy is the last strategy for winning games in tournaments.

Fortnite no longer supports heal-offs

Also Read

Almost all the healing items have been nerfed, either in effect or in the time they take to heal the players. If Qrei continues to use the Reboot Van strategy, Epic might nerf this as well, leading to heal-offs being taken completely out of the game.

Evidently, it might get boring from an audience perspective to watch players win games simply by healing themselves. Fortnite competitions need to see more combat and deserving wins. Naturally, it makes sense to push something like a heal-off out of competitive games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan