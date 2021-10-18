Fortnite Season 8 Glitch is giving players free wins in the most unexpected way

Glitches in Fortnite aren't new, but some are game-breaking. Previously, a reboot van glitch allowed players to have permanent Mythic abilities. Now, players have discovered yet another Reboot Van glitch that disables fall damage in the game. Players are exploiting this glitch to make sky bases and win games in some of the most unexpected ways.

What is the 'no fall damage' glitch in Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been pretty bad in terms of all the glitches. However, most of these glitches have been favoring players, such as XP glitches and ability glitches. For those who do not sweat as much and like to play the game casually, these glitches come in as hilarious breaks.

This is exactly how players have been taking the fall damage glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Sky bases, which were once a thing of the past, have now returned to the meta. Players need not worry about dying after their base crumbles as they will not receive any fall damage even if they fall from the top.

How does the fall damage glitch work in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The fall damage glitch in Fortnite Season 8 is a little tricky. Since players need to use the Reboot Van, the glitch won't work in Solo mode. To make this happen, players will need to scout a van and ensure there are no enemies around. Then, the following steps will help them remove fall damage from the game:

Get knocked out using an explosive or by jumping from a height. Wait till the player is down to 5 HP. Pick up the player and throw them on the alien bounce pad once they are 5 HP. Players should be in the air when they die, so their reboot card levitates above ground. Reboot the player after collecting the card from the air. Test whether fall damage still works.

It is absolutely necessary for the reboot card to be in the air for the glitch to work. Therefore, throwing the player on the bounce pad might take a few tries to get it right. Swimming or driving a vehicle can disable this Fortnite Season 8 glitch, so players need to be careful.

Exploiters of the Fortnite Season 8 glitch are racking up easy wins

Many players who discovered the fall damage glitch in Season 8 have also figured out how to win games easily. The common strategy right now is to build sky bases and hide for most of the game. Once enemies shoot their base down, they don't expect to be fired upon and get taken by surprise.

Hopefully Epic Games releases a hotfix for this game-breaking bug and restores competitve integrity to the title.

