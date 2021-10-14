Fortnite Reboot Van glitch gives players permanent mythic abilities

Glitches aren't new to Fortnite and some of them are extremely useful to players. There have been several XP glitches in Chapter 2 Season 8 and players have exploited them to earn hundreds of thousands of XP. However, the latest glitch helps players earn Victory Royales if used correctly.

A new Fortnite glitch allows players to obtain permanent mythic abilities. This doesn't take up an inventory spot and lasts till the end of the game. Those who want an advantage over the sweats can exploit the glitch and have extra power in their bag.

To successfully exploit the glitch, players will need to have the Mythic Venom or Carnage Symbiote. Also, the glitch can only be performed using the Reboot Van, which will not work in solo games. Players need to die to make it work.

How to use the permanent mythic ability glitch in Fortnite

The prerequisites for exploiting the Fortnite glitch are finding a mythic symbiote and a Reboot Van. After finding these, players can follow these steps to use the glitch:

Players can safely camp out a Reboot Van to ensure there are no enemies around. Once this is done, the player with the Mythic Symbiote can climb up a high ramp and jump down to get knocked out. Wait for the player to die and then revive him using the Reboot Van. Pick up all your loot that was spread on the ground after you died.

Players will notice that even when they can't see the mythic weapon in their inventory, they will still have the mythic abilities throughout the game. This will help players save extra spots in their inventory for some heals or more weapons.

How long will the Reboot Van Mythic glitch in Fortnite last?

Also Read

Epic Games has been known to be extremely quick at fixing glitches in Fortnite. Therefore, it might only be a matter of a few days or even hours before the glitch catches the eye of the developers and gets fixed.

In the meantime, players can exploit the glitch and rack up a few more Victory Royales to improve their record. There are other XP glitches that players can try out to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Srijan Sen