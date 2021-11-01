Some of the rarest pickaxes in Fortnite are the ones from early seasons. They haven't appeared in the game for a long time, with only a few players owning them. The Pickaxe of Champions is certainly the rarest one in the game.

Only a handful of players around the world own the Fortnite Pickaxe of Champions. It cannot be bought in the item shop or earned through completing challenges. In fact, Epic Games only gives out this pickaxe to an elite club of players.

Naturally, with an item so rare, players often wonder how to get the Pickaxe of Champions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Unfortunately, players need to be one in hundreds of thousands to own this pickaxe. It is only given as a reward to FNCS winners.

Keemo @Keemofnbr LETS GO FNCS Pickaxe SO SICKO MODE 🏆 LETS GO FNCS Pickaxe SO SICKO MODE 🏆 https://t.co/OA4O8qnPIT

Who can own the Fortnite Pickaxe of Champions?

As mentioned earlier, the Fortnite Pickaxe of Champions is rewarded exclusively to FNCS winners. It is a symbol of champions who, beyond all odds, win the highly competitive tournament. Although the money is undoubtedly a great reward, the pickaxe is more lucrative as it grants players bragging rights.

The most recent winners of the Fortnite Pickaxe of Champions are GLM Spiker, Keemo Park, and RVL fab, the 1st place trio in the Oceania FNCS Finals. A similar reward will be given to all 1st place winners across all regions FNCS in Chapter 2 Season 8.

fab @fabszn FNCS CHAMPS WE ARE CRAZYYYYY LFG 🏆🏆🏆 FNCS CHAMPS WE ARE CRAZYYYYY LFG 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/JFirrce8MX

In order to get this axe, players must go through several FNCS Heats, qualifiers, semi-finals, and Finals. Despite that, they have to place first in the Finals by gaining the highest points after finishing all the games.

Who won the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS?

The leaderboard for the Finals of FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 is available on the official FNCS website. The trios tournament took place across seven regions, resulting in a total of 21 winners, who now own the Fortnite Pickaxe of Champions.

Winners of FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite)

The following are the winners of the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NA-West: XTRA Reetlol + 33 favs + XTRA Snacky NA-East: TNA Muz + tna mero11 + SEN BUGHADORF Europe: BL Setty + KamiFN + GXR teeq Oceania: GLM Spiker + Keemo Park + and RVL fab Asia: ALBA-A SwizzY + sleppyzotax + 347monkey Brazil: HERO OPai + phzin + TCE gsx Middle East: Falcon Phantom2x + KINGS Kai + Medal AbuFal7

Edited by Shaheen Banu