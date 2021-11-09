Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept perfectly balances old & new locations to create a masterpiece

The wind of the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 has reached concept artists. Several cosmetic and character concepts have surfaced, including a promising representation of the Chapter 3 map.

There still hasn't been any official announcement about the arrival of Chapter 3. Therefore, the only knowledge Loopers can gain about the upcoming chapter is through leaks and concepts.

Amidst all of this, Johann Kraus on Twitter has created a detailed concept Chapter 3 map. This map includes several new locations and brings back some favorite places from previous versions of the battle royale map.

Designer presents promising concept Fortnite Chapter 3 map

Several previous concept maps for Chapter 3 have aimed for a completely new take. Others switch up the current map to give it a fresh look. However, not only has Johann's design perfectly captured the essence of the battle royale game, but it looks more realistic than any other concept out there.

Even unpopular Fortnite locations that players hardly remember, like Lazy Links, Haunted Hills, and Shifty Shafts, find a comfortable place in Johann's concept map. He has carefully curated several terrains on his map, including the desert, tundra, grassland, and forest.

Talking about his map, Johann acknowledged that his version of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map might appear a little boring to players. However, he tried not to go too crazy with his design to make it appear more legitimate. Fortunately, he promises to go wild while creating his next concept map.

Twitter reacts to realistic Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept

Johann's Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map received mixed reactions on Twitter. While several users are delighted with his design, others find it to be boring.

Those who like the concept map find it to have a hint of nostalgia from Chapter 1 while having all the elements for a new beginning.

DREAD @Dreadarrow61631 @JohannKrausArt @fortnite I wish this was real. It’s like an upgraded Ch1 map. I’m Simone who doesn’t care if the Ch1 map comes back even if I played during all of Ch1. But this map looks amazing and I wish it was real. @JohannKrausArt @fortnite I wish this was real. It’s like an upgraded Ch1 map. I’m Simone who doesn’t care if the Ch1 map comes back even if I played during all of Ch1. But this map looks amazing and I wish it was real.

🧠🪨MAC MURRAY MORE 🪨🧠 @MAC2MORE @JohannKrausArt @fortnite Now this is epic, I didn”t like the map shape, but these POI’s and the Battle Train are sick, the new Milk stuff is cool too @JohannKrausArt @fortnite Now this is epic, I didn”t like the map shape, but these POI’s and the Battle Train are sick, the new Milk stuff is cool too

MR_GRU_ @Dylan_hay862 @JohannKrausArt @fortnite This is sick!! I want to play on this map @JohannKrausArt @fortnite This is sick!! I want to play on this map

Unfortunately for Johann, the majority opinion seems to be that the map is way too open and lacks interesting POIs. This makes it a little too boring to play on.

Joey @REALAtomXC @JohannKrausArt @fortnite this looks good, but i dont really want to play on it cuz number 1, its size is a lil small, number 2 not too many interesting pois, number 3 chapter 1 pois and no chapter 2 ones left, number 4 not much water and i don't like how the ocean is death barrier again, @JohannKrausArt @fortnite this looks good, but i dont really want to play on it cuz number 1, its size is a lil small, number 2 not too many interesting pois, number 3 chapter 1 pois and no chapter 2 ones left, number 4 not much water and i don't like how the ocean is death barrier again,

BeGoneWitch @gone_witch @JohannKrausArt @fortnite It's look boring. I hope it's not the chapter 3 map. Please no @JohannKrausArt @fortnite It's look boring. I hope it's not the chapter 3 map. Please no

cobiwydd @cobiwydd @JohannKrausArt @fortnite that map would have no movement so we couldn’t get around at all. The POI’s look good and seem interesting but we already can barely get around the map even with the nade launcher and cubes. If they add more movements that chapter it will be a good season. @JohannKrausArt @fortnite that map would have no movement so we couldn’t get around at all. The POI’s look good and seem interesting but we already can barely get around the map even with the nade launcher and cubes. If they add more movements that chapter it will be a good season.

Ultimately, as long as there is something to go on, fans stay excited about the upcoming chapter. It remains to be seen if all the leaks about Chapter 3 following Chapter 2 Season 8, finally become true.

