Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept perfectly balances old & new locations to create a masterpiece

The wind of the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 has reached concept artists. Several cosmetic and character concepts have surfaced, including a promising representation of the Chapter 3 map.
There still hasn't been any official announcement about the arrival of Chapter 3. Therefore, the only knowledge Loopers can gain about the upcoming chapter is through leaks and concepts.
Amidst all of this, Johann Kraus on Twitter has created a detailed concept Chapter 3 map. This map includes several new locations and brings back some favorite places from previous versions of the battle royale map.
Designer presents promising concept Fortnite Chapter 3 map
Several previous concept maps for Chapter 3 have aimed for a completely new take. Others switch up the current map to give it a fresh look. However, not only has Johann's design perfectly captured the essence of the battle royale game, but it looks more realistic than any other concept out there.
Even unpopular Fortnite locations that players hardly remember, like Lazy Links, Haunted Hills, and Shifty Shafts, find a comfortable place in Johann's concept map. He has carefully curated several terrains on his map, including the desert, tundra, grassland, and forest.
Talking about his map, Johann acknowledged that his version of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map might appear a little boring to players. However, he tried not to go too crazy with his design to make it appear more legitimate. Fortunately, he promises to go wild while creating his next concept map.
Twitter reacts to realistic Fortnite Chapter 3 map concept
Johann's Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map received mixed reactions on Twitter. While several users are delighted with his design, others find it to be boring.
Those who like the concept map find it to have a hint of nostalgia from Chapter 1 while having all the elements for a new beginning.
Unfortunately for Johann, the majority opinion seems to be that the map is way too open and lacks interesting POIs. This makes it a little too boring to play on.
Ultimately, as long as there is something to go on, fans stay excited about the upcoming chapter. It remains to be seen if all the leaks about Chapter 3 following Chapter 2 Season 8, finally become true.