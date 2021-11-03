Fortnite may just have teased the return of old map in Chapter 2 Season 8

As the ongoing season of Fortnite comes to a conclusion, there are several things that players still want. In light of all the throwbacks, many players have been demanding a glimpse of the old map. Fortunately, elements from the old map have already started showing up in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Players recently noticed a bunch of pale mushrooms that have spawned over at Madcap Mills. These are exactly similar to the infamous glitched mushrooms that spawned back in Chapter 1.

For the uninitiated, there were several pale mushrooms all around the map, and they were significantly tall. A glitch allowed players to hide inside the mushroom, and they became almost invisible if they crouched.

Back in Chapter 1, Fortnite instantly fixed the mushrooms by decreasing their height. However, the ones in Chapter 2 Season 8 are as tall as the original ones. Thankfully, players can no longer hide inside these mushrooms.

Fortnite mushrooms point towards the return of the old map

Regardless of the absence of glitches in the pale mushrooms, they are important for yet another reason. There are several throwbacks to Chapter 1 in Chapter 2 Season 8, including Kevin the Cube and the similarity between the Ice King and the Cube Queen.

Although there have been similarities between the storylines of the two chapters, players were yet to see elements of the old Fortnite map return. However, the pale mushrooms mark the slow return of the same.

There is no reason for the mushrooms from Chapter 1 to suddenly return to the game. More than a map element, it has returned as a souvenir. Therefore, it may be possible that the mushroom is just first in a line of all the things that will be returning from Chapter 1.

Fans might witness the old Fortnite map before everything gets destroyed for good

There are several theories that hint towards the destruction of the current Fortnite island. This would bring a completely new map in Chapter 3, which begins once Chapter 2 Season 8 ends. Naturally, this would be the perfect chance to bring back the old map once, before everything ends for good.

Given that there is only a month left before the ongoing season ends, if the old map has to return before Fortnite Chapter 3, it will have to be quicker. Hopefully, Epic Games ends up granting fans one last wish before this chapter ends.

