Gnomes in Fortnite may be planning to revive Midas from the dead

The Gnomes in Fortnite have returned with a bang as they escaped from their prison at Hydro 16. The candles at the shrine of the Gnome on the golden toilet now burn black instead of the normal flame. The little creatures have a plan of cooking.

Players can find Fortnite Gnomes lying around in the weirdest of places around the map. However, a large majority of them are situated near water bodies with their tiny boats.

On the one hand, some people believe that the Gnomes are escaping the island or forming their civilization. However, another and more exciting theory is that these little garden creatures will save Midas in Fortnite.

Can the Gnomes in Fortnite bring Midas back from the dead?

The most unthinkable things have happened in Chapter 2 Season 8, so Midas returning from the dead would not be impossible. Midas, one of the most coveted characters in Fortnite, met his unfortunate end when the sharks ate him.

His remains are submerged under the waters surrounding Fortnite island. We have already seen Shadow Midas arrive in Chapter 2 Season 8 during Fortnitemares 2021.

Midas' essence back in the game could mean that the Gnomes in Fortnite are heading towards the waters to bring him back in his body. This could also explain the flames at the shrine of the Gnome sitting on the Golden Toilet turning black.

Is Midas returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

If theories suggest Midas will be returning to Fortnite, fans want to know how soon they can expect his return. With the Gnomes putting in all their effort to save him, there is certainly a chance that he can return soon. Moreover, there have been various leaks throughout the season that have hinted towards Midas' return.

Therefore, it wouldn't be absurd to assume that Midas will be returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, since we just got the Shadow Midas outfit, it would make less sense for two of his versions to appear in the same season. Ultimately, his fate rests in the hands of the Gnomes trying to bring him back.

