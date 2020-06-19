Fortnite: Why you should hunt gnomes

Many Fortnite players are on the hunt for small, unassuming gnomes hiding out in Homely Hills.

It is up to the Fortnite community to band together to present a resistance to whatever malicious plan the gnomes are engaged in.

(Image Credit: Forbes/Epic Games)

The Fortnite gnome invasion

By now, most of you already know not to trust gnomes. The small, oddly-dressed garden fellows might seem harmless, but gnomes are well known for their unreadable expression and secret agendas. Epic might have given players the challenge of hunting down three of these gnomes each, but I doubt anyone who knows the secret viciousness of gnomes needed any extra reason to find and remove the existential threat presented by these creatures.

Fortnite gnomes and where to find them

Fortnite: Homely Hills gnome locations | PC Gamer https://t.co/9Fs4tZCc6o — MikeAngus (@mikeyangus) June 17, 2020

If you would like to join the fight, you’ll want to make a stop at Homely Hills. You can find these green rolling hills in the north of the map, untouched by the rising tides of Fortnite Season 3. There, hiding in the gardens and homes of innocent homeowners, are these terrifying gnomes who are no doubt enacting some form of evil.

It is up to the Fortnite community to stop these villains.

What’s in it for You?

Players who complete this challenge will have the satisfaction of knowing that they helped contribute in stopping whatever evil plan these gnomes are up to. However, if that is not enough for you, Fortnite is willing to pay players 35,000 bonus XP towards their battle pass for dealing with at least three gnomes.

Fortnite’s challenges are a great way to jump your experience ahead in order to earn battle pass rewards. Between skins, new pick-axes, dances, emotes, music, loading screens, v-bucks, and much more. Surely, taking a few minutes out of your day to handle a few gnomes is worth it.

Just don’t get trapped in the flood.