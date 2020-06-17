Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 battle pass: Customisable umbrella, free V-Bucks, Aquaman and more!

The Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 battle pass trailer has finally come out.

New characters, skins and a revamped map are part of the new season.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3, has officially begun and Epic Games has confirmed the Underwater theme of the map. The long wait has proven to be worthwhile for players, if the first look of the Season 3 battle pass is anything to go by.

Here is a first look at the Season 3 battle pass trailer posted by Epic Games:

Fortnite Season 3 trailer

This Fortnite Season 3 trailer features a lot of new details which will be added to the game. There are a ton of new characters like Miss Jewels, who was being teased from the earlier season, and a whole host of new inventions as well. We saw the metal owl in the trailer, but we still do not know if pets will be back in Fortnite. Baby Meowcles on a robot is a refreshing addition to the game as well.

Many players also wanted the customisable umbrella feature in the game, and there is good news for them, as victory umbrellas can now be customised in Fortnite.

In the trailer, Epic Games also said "Earn 1,500 V-bucks", which might be showcasing a potential opportunity for players to earn V-bucks by either buying the battle pass or completing some in-game challenges.

Apart from that, we also caught a glimpse of Aquaman, which points towards another crossover between Fortnite and the DC Universe. Here is how the new in-game lobby could look like:

Image Credit: FortTory

Season 3 all leaked skins in Fortnite

HyperX, a popular Fortnite data-miner and leaker, released pictures of potential upcoming skins in the game. The list looks amazing, and is full of surprises for the players.

Talking about surprises, we have a revamped renegade skin in the trailer of Fortnite Season 3 as well. This will be a great opportunity for newer players to get their hands on one of the rarest skins in Fortnite.

New Renegade Raider Style & Shotgun! pic.twitter.com/EV7muhy3gb — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 17, 2020

We will also see the revamped map and new points of interests added to the game, both of which were showcased in the new trailer. This season promises to bring back old, and add new, players to the game.

