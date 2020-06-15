Will PS5 have backwards compatibility
- Let's find out about the exclusive games, hardware specifications and backward compatibility of PS5.
- Some of the games that are compatible with PS4 may also run on PS5.
Sony has finally launched the PlayStation 5 in a live event that took place on 12th June. Gamers had been anticipating for its design reveal for a long time.
The rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation consoles is unparalleled, and gamers are always debating on the fact that which console is superior to the other one. However, Sony's PlayStation 5 is a strong contender now.
PlayStation recently showcased several exclusive video games that will be a part of the new PS5. Some of these games are mentioned below and are confirmed by Sony on their official website:
Games confirmed for PlayStation 5
- Astro's Playroom
- Bugsnax
- DEATHLOOP
- Demon's Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Godfall™
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Gran Turismo 7
- Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online
- HITMAN 3
- Horizon Forbidden West
- JETT: The Far Shore®
- Kena: Bridge of the Spirits
- Little Devil Inside
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Oddworld Soulstorm™
- Pragmata
- Project Athia *(working title)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 8
- Returnal
- Sackboy A Big Adventure
- Solar Ash
- Stray
- The Pathless
- Tribes of Midgard
Apart from these games, Sony also revealed hardware specifications of PS5.
Hardware specifications of PS5
Here are the specifications of the PlayStation 5 which were revealed during the official website stream by Sony:
- CPU-x86-64-AMD Ryzen™, "Zen 2" 8 Cores / 16 Threads and Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz
- GPU-AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration and Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)
- System Memory-GDDR6 16GB and 448GB/s Bandwidth
- SSD-825GB5.5GB/s and Read Bandwidth (Raw)
- PS5 Game Disc-Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc
- Video Out-Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)
- Audio-“Tempest” 3D AudioTech
Will PlayStation 5 (PS5) have backwards compatibility
PlayStation 5 will have backwards compatibility with some of the major PS4 games. Here is an official statement by Sony on this topic:
A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.
We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.
Published 15 Jun 2020, 15:24 IST