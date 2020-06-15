Will PS5 have backwards compatibility

Let's find out about the exclusive games, hardware specifications and backward compatibility of PS5.

Some of the games that are compatible with PS4 may also run on PS5.

Image Credit: (GameCross/YT)

Sony has finally launched the PlayStation 5 in a live event that took place on 12th June. Gamers had been anticipating for its design reveal for a long time.

The rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation consoles is unparalleled, and gamers are always debating on the fact that which console is superior to the other one. However, Sony's PlayStation 5 is a strong contender now.

PlayStation recently showcased several exclusive video games that will be a part of the new PS5. Some of these games are mentioned below and are confirmed by Sony on their official website:

Games confirmed for PlayStation 5

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

DEATHLOOP

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

Horizon Forbidden West

JETT: The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-man PS5 (Image Credit: Gamesradar)

NBA 2K21

Oddworld Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia *(working title)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 8

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

Apart from these games, Sony also revealed hardware specifications of PS5.

Hardware specifications of PS5

Image Credit: Polygon

Here are the specifications of the PlayStation 5 which were revealed during the official website stream by Sony:

CPU- x86-64-AMD Ryzen™, "Zen 2" 8 Cores / 16 Threads and Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU- AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration and Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System Memory- GDDR6 16GB and 448GB/s Bandwidth

SSD- 825GB5.5GB/s and Read Bandwidth (Raw)

PS5 Game Disc- Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc

Video Out- Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio-"Tempest" 3D AudioTech

Will PlayStation 5 (PS5) have backwards compatibility

Image Credit: PlayStation/YT

PlayStation 5 will have backwards compatibility with some of the major PS4 games. Here is an official statement by Sony on this topic:

A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

