PS4 Games for rent in India: How much do rented PS4 games cost?

Image Credit: LADbible

PS (PlayStation) lovers are always in search of new games to play. Even though there are ample free games present in the PlayStation store, gamers always strive to get their hands on the latest games that feature amazing graphics. But as we all know PS4 games do not come in cheap.

PlayStation games can cost anything between 2K or 3K depending on the developers and popularity of the game. Therefore, it can get challenging for an average PS Gamer to be able to play all of his/her favourite PS4 games.

To fulfil the needs and aspirations of PS4 gamers who cannot afford to buy all the games, some companies have started offering rented PS4 games. There is a website called 'Gamesonrent.in' that has an expansive collection of PS4 video games that include both old and new games.

Also read: PS5 estimated price in India.

How much does it cost to rent a PS4 game?

At Gamesonrent, there is a subscription-based system. First, you have to make an account on their website (http://gamesonrent.in). After that, you can choose games like FIFA, Assassins's Creed Series, Battlefield series and many more.

Image Credit: Games on Rent

After you choose two games, you can have them for 30 days each and pay Rs.599 for both the games. When you are done playing them, you can return the said games and order two more and so on.

This is a fabulous approach for making gaming affordable to gamers who are passionate about games but cannot to afford all games.

If you are one of the gamers who doesn't like to play more than one game at a time, this is a perfect platform for you to try out new games at a cost that is much less than the usual price of the console games.

Also read: Will PS4 games work on PS5? The answer to the burning question