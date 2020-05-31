PS5 estimated price in India

Image Credit: PlayStation

PS5 (PlayStation 5) is the newest craze in town. Gamers all over the globe are anticipating some big game and hardware reveals from Sony to keep their purses ready for the release of the big next-gen PlayStation console.

There is a ton of new features announced for PS5. There is a haptic feedback to replace the “rumble” technology found in previous controllers. This provides you with a better feeling of immersion while you are crashing a car or walking on mud.

Dual-Sense Controller PS5 (Image Credit: PlayStation)

Another innovation is the adaptive triggers. Incorporated into the L2 and R2 trigger buttons on the controller of PS5, they create a different sensation when you are pulling a bow or driving a car on a rough surface.

Both of these features are very interesting as they both focus on the immersive quality of PS5 and make the entire gaming experience wholesome.

Dual Sense Controller (Image Credit: PlayStation)

The Dual-Sense controller in PS5 looks very sleek and stylish. The dual colour tone and the light bar on the sides of the PS5 controller make it look very light in weight. There is no share button in the PS5 controller; instead there is a 'create' button.

More details would be revealed on this feature as we approach the release of PS5. So that leaves us with a question:

What would be the estimated price of PS5?

PlayStation 5 (Image Credit: Notebookcheck)

PS5 does not yet have an official price. However, making an educated guess based on previous prices of the PlayStation consoles, it should cost somewhere between INR 30-37000.

PS 5 is supposed to be the newest sensation in the gaming world. It would be interesting if its price is affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

