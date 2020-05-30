Will PS4 games work on PS5? The answer to the burning question

Image Credit: Notebookcheck

It's Christmas come early for all console lovers out there as Sony has officially revealed their next-generation PS5. Previously, Xbox has already showcased their next gen models and fans were desperately waiting on Sony to make the announcement on PS5.

The announcement and 10-second footage of the new PS5 has created a lot of hype among the fans. Sony asked its fans to wait for June 4th for the official footage of some games as well.

Will PS4 Games work on PS5?

The short answer is yes. PlayStation 4 games will work on PlayStation 5 as Sony has told developers that any new PS4 games submitted for certification after June 13 will have to be PS5 compatible. This means that any game that is released before June 13th will not be forward compatible. The Last of Us 2 and a few other exclusives may be an exception this rule.

But, will the PS5 games work on PS4? That is hard to say right now. The Sony CEO claimed that Sony wants the developers to utilize the full potential of PlayStation 5 to make very immersive games. Thus, some developers may not even think about releasing their games for the past PlayStation as well.

In the Official Blog of Sony, they mentioned the future event as:

We’ve shared technical specifications and shown you the new DualSense wireless controller. But what is a launch without games?

This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together. A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before. This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.

