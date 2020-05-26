5 best PS4 games that are free

DreamHack 2018 Gaming Festival In Leipzig

The COVID-19 quarantine has elevated our craving for video games. Gamers are fed up of grinding the usual games and are in search of a new free games to play on PS4 (PlayStation 4).

Let’s face it, video games on PlayStation 4 are expensive to purchase. The PS4 exclusives like the Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted Series and Horizon over Dawn make it hard not to spend money to purchase these games. However, the regular online video games do require the PlayStation Plus subscription to play them online with your friends.

Therefore, we have come up with a list of top 5 PS4 games that are free to play and require no prior subscription to PlayStation Plus.

List of five PS4 Games that are free to play

#5 Warframe

Warframe (Image Courtesy: Fella Sisca)

Warframe is an action-based co-op third-person PS4 shooter game developed by Digital Extremes. This game has been around for a very long time in the video game scene but has struggled to make its player base. However, except for the fact that the game is not very popular, it features very interactive gameplay and is a great alternative for other third-person shooters out there.

The graphics of Warframe are really attractive. However, the lack of context sometimes feels a little underwhelming. Apart from that, this is a very polished game and people who haven’t tried it should give it a try and explore the alien characters in-game.

#4 Realm Royale

Realm Royale (Image credit: Realm Royale)

Realm Royale is our first addition to the battle royale genre of PS4 video games in our list. This game has been developed by Hi-Rez Studios. The game packs a very comical twist and a well-planned implementation of chickens in the game. This game provides a unique opportunity to fight back by reviving yourself after been killed by an opponent.

The gameplay and character abilities make Realm Royale fun to play and add a new dimension of gameplay to the mundane Battle Royale games.

Advertisement

#3 Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image credit: Knowtechie)

Apex Legends is one of the newest PS4 additions to the battle royale genre. The game is amazing to play. This game has been published by Electronic Arts (EA). But do worry about micro-transitions in the game. There is no pay to win advantages in this game and each character is unique to itself.

The abilities and drops in Apex Legends are well-framed and the gameplay is very engaging for players. The developers constantly add new content in the game to keep it as fresh as possible.

#2 Paladins

Paladins (Image Credit: Pinterest)

Paladins is a 5v5 hero shooter PS4 game developed by Evil Mojo, a part of Hi-Rez Studios. This game features colourful yet competitive gameplay and has champions who feature different abilities.

If you are aware of the Overwatch game, Paladins is similar to that game but has a few differences in terms of its characters and in-game cosmetics.

#1 Fortnite

Fortnite (Image Credit: Newsweek)

Fortnite has always amazed us with its extraordinary storyline and map-breaking changes in the game. The impressive range of cosmetics and funny emotes truly create a unique experience in the battle royale genre of games. Fortnite's build-mechanic in the game is very well designed. Thus, this PS4 game makes it to the top of our list.