Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks: Map changes, returning POIs, Zero Point reveal, and more

Players have sufficient reason to believe that Fortnite Chapter 3 will follow Chapter 2 Season 8. Naturally, they are eager to learn about everything that is coming in the next chapter of the battle royale game.

Fortunately, there are several things going on when it comes to Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks. Most of these are concept images of the map that players will get to see once the ongoing season ends. However, there are a few other things that have come up recently.

Rumors suggest that the current Fortnite island is going to be completely destroyed by the Cube Queen. The IO and Agent Jones are probably working on a plan to protect the players and stop the queen. However, none of this can prevent the arrival of Chapter 3.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3

Chapter 2 Season 8 is going to end with the rumored "Guava" live event, which will ultimately destroy the island. Leakers predict that once the island is destroyed, players are going to move over to a completely new island or "New Lands". This is most probably what the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is going to be called.

Concepts suggest that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map is going to be significantly larger than the current one. It will also feature several biomes on a single map, and new POIs as well as several old ones.

Fortnite Chapter 3 concept map based on official Epic Games blueprint

A few weeks ago, a concept map for Fortnite Chapter 3 surfaced. Its creator claimed that his design was inspired by blueprints from Epic Games.

The map highlights the return of popular locations such as Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, and Risky Reels. Players haven't seen these POIs in a very long time. However, there are several reasons as to why they might return to Fortnite in Chapter 3.

Agent Jones is protecting the Zero Point in the "Flipside" in Fortnite Chapter 3

There has been a lot of talk about there being a Flipside that will arrive in Fortnite Chapter 3. Content creators such as Tabor Hill and SypherPK have referenced Flipside in their recent videos.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!



And the bio is "Reality Zero" NEW DONALD MUSTARD BANNER!!And the bio is "Reality Zero" https://t.co/E05CCnDTTU

A recent leak coming from Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard himself might just have featured the Flipside, Zero Point, and Agent Jones. The rogue IO agent will finally be returning, and he is responsible for protecting what Mustard calls "Reality Zero".

ALSO READ Article Continues below

More leaks will appear once the season comes to an end. The arrival of Chapter 3 is still an unconfirmed rumor. However, there are several leaks that all but confirm there will not be Chapter 2 Seasons 9 and X.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee