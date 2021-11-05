Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks: Black Hole returns, Chapter 3 teaser, Spider-Man skin and more

Some interesting details about Fortnite's future are starting to trickle through social media. Players have been expecting Chapter 3 for a while now, even though Chapter 2 will end at 8 seasons instead of 10.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko Fortnite Chapter 3 Info



Confirmed:

-Map redesign

-Location of The Seven revealed

-Cube Queen will play a part



Rumors:

-"Flipside" (Teased by Tabor & Sypher)

-Bicycle Vehicle (?)

-Sliding Mechanic

-Weapon Charms

-Spider-Man Collaboration

-"Winter is coming" (Teased by Tabor) Fortnite Chapter 3 InfoConfirmed:-Map redesign-Location of The Seven revealed-Cube Queen will play a partRumors:-"Flipside" (Teased by Tabor & Sypher)-Bicycle Vehicle (?)-Sliding Mechanic-Weapon Charms-Spider-Man Collaboration-"Winter is coming" (Teased by Tabor)

Concepts from Fortnite's previous days will connect Chapter 2 with Chapter 3, with new skins and cosmetics already starting to allude to the next era. Players from the end of Chapter 1 should expect similar events with Chapter 2's closing as well.

Fortnite's Black Hole could return to end Chapter 2

Popular data miners have uncovered a handful of ideas leading up to Fortnite's Chapter 3. From what's been revealed, a map redesign and the Cube Queen's involvement have been confirmed. Coupled with that, images popping up from some cosmetics in the game shed a little light on the Black Hole's possible return.

As many know, the Black Hole event ended Chapter 1 as Epic Games took down Fortnite's servers to make way for Chapter 2. It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar situation happen as Chapter 3 hovers on the horizon.

In addition, Marvel's continuation of their universe will progress with a Spider-Man skin and its cosmetics. Marvel has been one of Fortnite's most popular collaborators, and has a deep pool of characters, making Spider-Man an almost guaranteed success.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102



(The multiple islands concept are kinda weird but oh well)



(Second photo credit: I saw the recent theories. And tbh I wouldn’t even mind if this was the Chapter 3 map. A lot of uniqueness but without the clutter, since the biomes and such are separated(The multiple islands concept are kinda weird but oh well)(Second photo credit: @MolentroL I saw the recent theories. And tbh I wouldn’t even mind if this was the Chapter 3 map. A lot of uniqueness but without the clutter, since the biomes and such are separated(The multiple islands concept are kinda weird but oh well)(Second photo credit: @MolentroL ) https://t.co/2fk0oWq7HF

Chapter 3's map may see the biggest changes that Epic Games has ever released, as there seems to be a complete overhaul of the terrain. Coupled with that, there will be multiple islands instead of the primary one. Chapter 2 needs to end with quite the bang to successfully connect such a change.

While these are just theories, Epic Games has been known to linger close to major leaks and concepts. This may not be exactly what Chapter 3's map looks like in the end, but it should be a close resemblance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fortnite is heavily preparing for Chapter 3's arrival. With that being said, leaks within Season 8 of Chapter 2 are paving the way for the story, characters, and themes. As the current Chapter accelerates to its conclusion, pay attention to the signs and events leading to Chapter 3.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul